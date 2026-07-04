One person joked that “volume III of the Library is a real nail biter” after spotting Trump’s Air Force One’s mysterious bookshelf

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a series of photos on Wednesday, July 1, marking her participation in the debut flight of the new Air Force One. As detailed by VT, the aircraft is the same Boeing 747-8 that was previously gifted to the United States by Qatar. While the jet drew plenty of attention for its scale, social media users quickly zeroed in on a bookshelf inside the cabin that appeared to hold nothing but identical, unmarked volumes.

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The photos show a TV screen displaying the presidential seal, flanked by a shelf packed with matching hardback books. Looking closely at the spines, there are no authors, titles, or publishers listed, and each book simply reads “Library.” The books are arranged in matching pairs and trios, which led many viewers to conclude the display is decorative rather than functional.

Reactions poured in quickly once the photos circulated online. One user joked that “volume III of the Library is a real nail biter,” while others suggested the shelf reflected poorly on an administration they viewed as image over substance. Several additional commenters called the setup a strange use of taxpayer funds, though none of the criticism came from an official source and remains a matter of online opinion.

The plane behind the bookshelf has already generated its own headlines

The aircraft itself, a Boeing 747-8, has been the subject of discussion since before it entered service. The jet was donated to the United States by the government of Qatar and is valued at approximately $400 million. President Donald Trump has defended the decision to accept the gift despite criticism over potential conflicts of interest and security concerns, arguing that building a comparable aircraft domestically would have been far more costly.

I am starting to wonder if they read.



Karoline Leavitt posted a picture taken on board Trump's new Airforce One. But look closely none of the books behind her have titles. They just say Library.



Who wants to bet that there are no words inside, just blank pages. pic.twitter.com/f7rJJMxaPy — Lovable Liberal and his Old English sheepdog (@DougWahl1) July 3, 2026

This jet is meant to serve as a placeholder until the long-planned Boeing 747-8 fleet is ready. Those replacement planes were ordered in 2018 for $3.9 billion, though delivery has been pushed to at least mid-2028, near the end of the president’s second term. That repaint effort is part of a broader fleet redesign push already underway across the presidential and VIP aircraft.

In the meantime, the Qatari jet has been retrofitted with several presidential touches, including white grain leather trim on meeting tables, pillows embroidered with the presidential seal, and framed photos of Washington landmarks. Leavitt, who has been on maternity leave, was among those aboard the flight, along with Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Bettina Anderson.

Trump told reporters he was pleased with the flight and noted that the aircraft had been outfitted with the security features and other modifications required for presidential use. He added that the trip was continuing on to North Dakota for the dedication of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

The Air Force said in a statement that the aircraft is “safe, secure and equipped with the most advanced technologies” required for the presidential mission. That statement comes amid separate scrutiny of Air Force One’s use, following a crypto associate’s tarmac exit that drew questions after a different flight earlier this year.

The Air Force has also said that operational readiness was prioritized over aesthetics during the retrofit, meaning much of the jet’s original luxury layout was left intact rather than redesigned for the new administration.

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