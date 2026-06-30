Rep. Dean presses Witkoff on his business ties during Iran briefing. He responds by calling her ‘smartassed’ and ‘stupid’

Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, called Representative Madeleine Dean “smartassed” and “stupid” after she questioned him during a conference call. The exchange happened on Monday, during a non-classified briefing about the ongoing conflict involving Iran, which the U.S. and Israel began bombing in February.

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The exchange drew strong reactions, given the high stakes of the current negotiations, according to Mediaite. President Donald Trump appointed Witkoff, a real estate investor and longtime friend, to the diplomatic post despite his lack of prior experience in the field.

The tension on the call grew when Dean asked Witkoff about his business interests, including how much of his work in the region is focused on the United States and resolving the conflict, compared to how much time he spends on his own business ventures.

Dean says her questions concerned the terms of the U.S.-Iran agreement and the human cost of the conflict

Dean described the moment the call escalated during an appearance. She said she had asked a set of questions to both Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Witkoff. According to Dean, she was asking tough questions about the memorandum of understanding signed between the U.S. and Iran, specifically why it seemed so favorable to Iran and why the process felt out of sync from the start.

Rep. Dean on the Rubio/Iran Call: I did ask a set of questions to the Secretary and to Mr. Witkoff. He cut my mic off and my question smartassed and stupid, cut my mic off and said, there's your answer.



I was simply asking tough questions about who wrote the MOU and why does it… pic.twitter.com/rwEbBc67sU — Acyn (@Acyn) June 30, 2026

She also brought up the human cost of the conflict, noting that 13 service members have died, while hundreds have been wounded and thousands of civilians have been killed throughout the region. That toll comes as protests in Iran have turned deadly, adding to scrutiny of how the administration is handling the conflict.

When she asked her questions, Witkoff reportedly cut off her microphone and dismissed her concerns. Dean said he called her question “smartassed” and “stupid,” cut her mic off, and said, “There’s your answer.” She said she was frustrated by the behavior, suggesting that the envoy has been spending too much time around the president.

Other lawmakers on the call reacted quickly. Dean said that on a group chain for members, her colleagues were outraged by the conduct. She said they described the behavior as “unacceptable, disrespectful, Madeleine was simply asking tough questions.”

Dean also said she was the only one whose microphone was cut during the briefing, which kept her from offering any kind of response. The episode follows separate concerns that Trump’s own war briefings lack detail, according to some of his allies.

Scrutiny of Witkoff and Vice President JD Vance has grown since the memorandum of understanding was signed. Even allies of President Trump have raised concerns that the deal is too generous to the Iranian government.

The agreement includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a pledge from Iran to stop developing nuclear weapons. In return, the U.S. has agreed to end the naval blockade, unfreeze Iranian assets, and provide access to a $300 billion reconstruction fund.

Earlier in the call, Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave an update on the state of the situation, though Dean said the update did not provide much new information. The incident has added to tension between the administration and members of Congress, as the administration works to defend a deal that is already facing strong criticism.

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