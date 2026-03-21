Russia’s battlefield coordination collapses without Starlink, then Ukraine seizes a rare opening

Ukraine’s military has recorded its biggest domestic territorial gains in more than two years, following Elon Musk’s decision to cut Russian forces off from Starlink internet connections in February. The move crippled Russia’s battlefield coordination and created a rare opening for Ukrainian troops to go on the offensive.

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As first highlighted by the Wall Street Journal, SpaceX implemented a “white list” system for Starlink in Ukraine at the start of February, allowing only approved terminals to access the internet. Ukrainian forces were on that list; Russian ones were not, leaving Russian commanders without live video feeds of the battlefield or reliable communication lines to their troops.

The impact was immediate. Ukrainian soldiers reported a sharp drop in drone attacks, and a soldier from Ukraine’s Timur Special Forces Unit, call sign Konosh, described the effect plainly: “It came at a critical moment. Without Starlink, they were basically pushed back to Cold War-era communications.”

Russia’s entire system of battlefield control unraveled quickly

Before the cut-off, Russian forces had been obtaining Starlink terminals through middlemen in other countries, using them at command posts to watch live drone feeds and coordinate attack waves in real time. Oleksiy Serdiuk, commander of the Brotherhood unit, recalled a February incident in which Russians spotted Ukrainian soldiers in a house and struck with two drones, but no further strikes followed immediately because commanders could not quickly relay the position to other pilots. “That gap between detecting the target and reacting has become critical for them,” he said.

🇺🇦⚔️ Russia Bleeds in Zaporizhzhia



Russian forces are taking heavy losses, with major setbacks reported across the Zaporizhzhia region.



Pressure is mounting along a critical axis.

And the situation is starting to shift.



It seems the land bridge is on the verge of being cut.… pic.twitter.com/2UfSZfXQIG — WW3finalboss (@WW3finalboss) March 20, 2026

The outage also eroded Russia’s ability to monitor its own troops. An officer from Ukraine’s Russian Volunteer Corps, call sign Sever, said captured Russian soldiers admitted they had sometimes been deployed with Starlink devices and required to send video confirmation of their location to prove they had not deserted. “With Starlink, they tightly controlled units,” Sever said. “Without Starlink, those soldiers are isolated. They don’t know what’s happening outside the houses where they’re hiding.”

Forced onto radio communications, Russia became far more vulnerable to Ukrainian signals intelligence, a dynamic that has drawn wider attention after a French military location leak via Strava highlighted how easily technology exposes military positions. A specialist from the Timur unit said intercepts began revealing direct instructions, including troop movements, settlement targets, and routes, sometimes a full day in advance.

Ukrainian forces exploited the chaos by sending small groups to attack Russian rear positions, creating the impression of a larger breakthrough. “In intercepted communications, we could hear calls to abandon positions, because they believed our forces had already broken through,” said a Ukrainian army company commander with the call sign Luna.

Ukraine says it retook roughly 150 square miles of territory in the southern Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, with February marking the first month since 2023 in which Kyiv regained more ground than it lost. Ukrainian forces also pushed Russia back from the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, sparing the regional capital from the worst artillery assaults.

Russia has since been building workarounds, including communication cables between positions, shorter-range wireless systems, and Russian and Chinese satellite services. Ukrainian troops estimate Russia has recovered only about 60% of its previous coordination capacity.

An internal dispute is also complicating matters, with the Kremlin pushing to ban troops from using Telegram in favor of a state-owned system called Max, while military commanders resist the switch over concerns that Russia’s Federal Security Service, which operates Max, would have access to their communications, amid separate questions over who controls wartime decisions that have surfaced in other active conflicts.

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