Senator Mark Kelly posts a photo in a Mexico jersey at a World Cup watch party, and angry USMNT fans flood his replies

Senator Mark Kelly is facing criticism after he shared photos of himself wearing a Mexico soccer jersey at a World Cup watch party on July 6, 2026. The Arizona senator posted the images while attending an event in Tucson to support the team as they played against England.

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The post quickly gained millions of views on X. Many USMNT fans said they were frustrated that a sitting U.S. senator chose to support a neighboring country instead of his own. The post came out just before a major match for the U.S. team, which seemed to add to the negative reaction from soccer fans across the country.

According to Mediaite, several users on X said they had not seen any photos of Kelly wearing a USMNT jersey during the tournament. Some directly questioned his decision. One person wrote, “You are a United States Senator wearing the jersey of a foreign country. This says all you need to know about the modern dem party.”

The criticism did not come only from fans. Media figures also spoke out about the senator’s choice of clothing. Clay Travis, a Fox News analyst and founder of Outkick, was one of the most vocal critics. He wrote on X, “What do we think about US politicians putting on jerseys from another country, in a tournament the US is playing in, and rooting for the foreign country in public? Zero percent chance any American sports fans I know would do this.”

Lots of people out in Tucson to watch Mexico take on England. Tucson and La Rosa sure know how to do the World Cup! pic.twitter.com/XFqZLXC7Xv — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) July 6, 2026

Scott Jennings, a conservative commentator, used the situation to make a broader point about Kelly’s political party. He wrote on X, “Modern Democratic Party: wear another country’s jersey and post a photo of yourself taking a photo of yourself.”

The watch party ended badly for those rooting for Mexico. England won the match 3-2, which knocked Mexico out of the tournament. The game had several swings, as England built an early lead before Mexico fought back to make the final minutes close. Despite the loss, Mexico’s passionate fanbase celebrated their tournament run with massive street celebrations and viral moments.

The momentum shifted after England had a player sent off early in the second half, leaving them with 10 men. Mexico later scored from a penalty kick, cutting the gap to a single goal. Even so, Mexico could not close the difference, and the team was eliminated from the World Cup. Meanwhile, the U.S. team prepares for its 2026 World Cup debut on home soil amid political controversy.

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