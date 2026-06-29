Supreme Court rejects Trump’s bid to appeal verdict that awarded E. Jean Carroll $5 million, and this is after he called the incident a hoax

The Supreme Court on Monday decided it would not hear an appeal by President Donald Trump regarding a New York federal court jury verdict that awarded writer E. Jean Carroll $5 million, CNBC reported. This decision marks the end of his attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2023 trial, where he was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

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The high court, as is typical for such orders, did not provide any explanation for why it chose not to take up the case. None of the justices, three of whom were appointed by the president, issued a written dissent.

This legal battle traces back to a 2019 article in New York magazine where E. Jean Carroll first publicly alleged that the president had raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store during the mid-1990s. She subsequently filed a civil lawsuit alleging both sexual assault and defamation after he denied the claims. In May 2023, a jury determined that he had sexually abused and defamed her, though they specifically rejected her claim of rape as defined under New York Penal Code.

Trump’s legal team had petitioned the Supreme Court to intervene

Trump’s legal team argued that the trial judge improperly allowed certain evidence to reach the jury. Specifically, his lawyers contended that the court should not have permitted testimony from two other women who claimed to be targets of sexual misconduct by the president. They also objected to the inclusion of the 2005 Access Hollywood tape, in which the president is heard speaking about kissing and grabbing women. Despite these arguments, a federal appeals court previously reviewed the case and concluded that a new trial was not warranted.

Following the Supreme Court’s announcement, Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for E. Jean Carroll, released a statement regarding the finality of the situation. “Today’s Supreme Court decision affirms once and for all the jury’s unanimous verdict that President Donald J. Trump sexually assaulted and defamed E. Jean Carroll,” Kaplan said. She added, “His multiple efforts to appeal that verdict have all failed and today’s ruling ends his quest to avoid accountability for his actions.”

Supreme Court rejects Trump’s effort to void Carroll abuse and defamation verdict as term’s biggest rulings land. https://t.co/2UrgEdYir5 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 29, 2026

The president responded to the news through a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday. He characterized the civil suit as a fake case and reiterated his claim that he had never met the writer. In his post, he wrote, “I will continue the fight against this Weaponization and Lawfare Case against me, including the ridiculous claim of Defamation, with all of my power and strength.”

He further stated, “This Case is really against the United States of America, and all it stands for, and should never be allowed to happen to another President, or Candidate to be!” In a separate post, he claimed that New York state created a law for a brief period to target him, describing the situation as an injustice.

A spokesperson for the legal team representing the president also issued a statement following the court’s decision. The spokesperson said, “The American People stand with President Trump as they demand an immediate end to all of the Witch Hunts, including the Democrat-funded travesty of the Carroll Hoaxes. President Trump will keep winning against Liberal Lawfare, as he continues to focus on his mission to Make America Great Again.”

It is important to note that this is not the only legal issue involving E. Jean Carroll that the president is currently facing. A separate Manhattan federal court jury found him civilly liable for defaming her in a different instance, and he was awarded $83.3 million in that case. The president is currently appealing that decision at a lower federal appeals court. The defamation in that matter stemmed from posts he made on Truth Social in 2022 where he denied her claims and stated she was not his type.

For now, the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the appeal regarding the $5 million verdict means the president will be required to pay the damages previously awarded by the jury. This result concludes the final path for an appeal on that specific case, setting a definitive end to that portion of the legal proceedings. The president has consistently maintained his innocence throughout the process, frequently labeling the allegations as hoaxes while focusing on his ongoing political goals.

As he continues to appeal the larger $83.3 million judgment, the legal landscape surrounding these civil claims remains active. The judicial process has now solidified the original jury’s findings, leaving the president to deal with the financial consequences of the 2023 verdict while he continues his broader legal challenges.

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