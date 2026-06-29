Trump says the Reflecting Pool’s ‘criminally made algae’ is gone after leftist ‘animals’ allegedly butchered its lining and infected it

President Donald Trump said the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is back in full use after a Sunday morning tour of Washington, D.C. landmarks. During the visit, he claimed that several sites have been fully renovated and restored under his administration.

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A main focus of his update was the reflecting pool, which recently went through a $14 million renovation, reports Mediaite. The president spoke about the recent condition of the landmark in a post on Truth Social.

He claimed the pool had been damaged on purpose by people he called radical left vandals. According to the president, these individuals caused major problems for the site. “The Reflecting Pool is now in full use after suffering great damage from Criminal, Radical Left Vandals, people that truly hate our Country,” Trump said. He described the specific actions taken by those he labeled as animals.

Trump’s claims about the pool’s damage and his plans for the East Potomac Golf Course

He stated that they cut the lower surface of the waterproof padding and ripped it with their hands. He further alleged that they butchered a 350 foot long strip of the pool, which caused heavy damage to the structure. Despite these claims, the president said the situation is currently under control.

Trump just claimed without evidence that the algae on the Reflecting Pool was "criminally made." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 28, 2026

“In the meantime, it is working well, the criminally made algae is gone, and the grass, which was destroyed, is being replaced shortly,” Trump added. He also said that after July 4, the water will be drained to fix the remaining damage. He expects the pool to be in perfect shape after that work. The president has also spoken recently about his stance on the ongoing war with Iran.

🚨 NOW: President Trump announces that the left’s CRIMINALLY-caused algae has been REMOVED from the Lincoln Reflecting Pool



Now EVEN MORE damage has to be repaired at our monuments.



PRISON!



“They cut the lower surface of a very expensive and strong waterproof padding, in the… pic.twitter.com/V7r64LE7rc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 28, 2026

Beyond the reflecting pool, the president used the tour to reveal his next major infrastructure project. He plans to redo the East Potomac Golf Course, which he described as a run-down and dangerous site. He pointed to the course as proof of years of neglect, saying the grass is mostly dead and the greens are nearly unplayable. He also raised concerns about the trees on the property, citing a risk to the public from falling branches.

“The grass is largely dead, the greens are virtually unplayable, and the Course is in very poor general condition but, after many years of horrendous maintenance, and little money devoted to the process of upkeep, we have determined that this location can bring tremendous success and prestige back to Washington, D.C… and the fixing of 73 of our most important Statues, Monuments, and Fountains,” Trump said.

The renovation project will be led by the Department of the Interior. The president has chosen golf course architect Tom Fazio, along with his son Gavin, to lead the design. Work on the site is scheduled to begin on September 1. Trump said he believes the finished course will eventually be able to host major golf events, such as the U.S. Open and the Ryder Cup. He stressed that while the course will be built to high standards, it will stay open for the general public to enjoy.

The president also said that other sites, including Lafayette Park, have seen major improvements. He stated that Lafayette Park has not looked this good since it was created in 1820. Overall, he indicated that his administration has restored 73 of the most important statues, monuments, and fountains across the nation’s capital. His administration has also drawn attention for its planned peace work in Gaza.

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