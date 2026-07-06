Vance said US is Israel’s ‘only powerful ally.’ Netanyahu just cited a country of 1.4 billion people where they supposedly ‘have tremendous support’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently pushed back against a claim made by Vice President J.D. Vance regarding Israel’s standing on the global stage. During an appearance on the Fox News Sunday Briefing, the Prime Minister addressed comments Vance made last month at the White House.

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Vance had suggested that Israel should be more cautious about criticizing the United States, specifically regarding ongoing peace talks with Iran. During that briefing, Vance remarked, “If I was in the Cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world.” This statement clearly struck a nerve, prompting Netanyahu to clarify that Israel’s geopolitical network is far more extensive than the Vice President might believe.

As reported by Deccan Herald, Netanyahu did not hold back when countering the idea that the United States is the only major power standing with his nation. He pointed specifically toward India as a massive source of support. “We have some other friends, like a small country called India, you know, it has 1.4 billion people and, boy, do we have tremendous support there,” Netanyahu said.

Beyond just diplomatic ties, Netanyahu pointed to his own digital presence as proof of this global connection

Netanyahu mentioned his activity on Facebook, noting that he receives overwhelming support from users in India and beyond. The Prime Minister seems to believe that while official government channels might have their complexities, the actual sentiment on the ground is far more favorable than critics suggest.

🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇳 JD Vance: "The U.S. is the last country supporting Israel."



Benjamin Netanyahu: "Israel has many friends. We have tremendous support from the 1.4 billion people of India." pic.twitter.com/S2apf9F4FD — Asia Nexus (@nexusasian) July 5, 2026

The Prime Minister also highlighted the practical side of these international relationships. He explained that many world leaders frequently reach out to him to seek assistance with their own domestic and security challenges. According to Netanyahu, these leaders often reach out to say, “Hey, look, I’ve got this problem with public opinion, but I want you to know we respect you, and can we make some deals, and can you teach us some of the things that your military does, and can we have some of your AI and cyber expertise?”

Netanyahu claimed that Israel is currently the number two country in the world for cyber capabilities, which makes its technology incredibly sought after. He concluded that “the relations are not quite as they appear,” suggesting that behind-the-scenes cooperation is thriving even when public rhetoric seems strained.

Despite the back-and-forth regarding Vance’s comments, Netanyahu was careful to address the state of the relationship between Israel and the current administration. He explicitly denied that there is a rift between his government and President Donald Trump. While there have been reports of tension regarding the U.S. approach to Iran, Netanyahu insisted that any disagreements are handled directly between the two sides. He emphasized that the goals regarding Iran remain shared, even if the methods are sometimes debated.

When asked about the potential for friction, he stated, “I don’t think there’s a rift,” and added, “I think America has no greater ally than Israel, and Israel has no greater ally than the United States.” He noted that while President Trump acts in the interests of the United States and he acts in the interests of Israel, their objectives typically align. Most importantly, he drew a firm line on the nuclear issue, stating, “But I can tell you this, deal or no deal, as long as I’m Prime Minister, Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.”

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