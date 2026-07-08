A California HOA ordered a family to remove their American flag after 20 years, and the resident said ‘It’s a little degrading’

A California family says their homeowners association ordered them to remove an American flag they had displayed for two decades, as reported by the Daily Dot. Two residents spoke out about the situation, explaining why they refuse to comply with the order despite facing fines. The residents say the dispute is not actually about the flags themselves but about where they were mounted on the outside of the homes.

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One family reportedly mounted theirs right next to the mechanical components of their garage door. Both households were fined $100 and told to attend an HOA meeting to discuss the issue. “Our flag has been displayed in our common area for at least twenty years,” one resident said. The backlash that followed prompted the HOA to pause the policy while it sends out a survey to gauge how residents feel about flying flags in common areas.

The HOA reportedly offered a compromise, telling the families they could fly the flag on their back patios instead. That solution did not sit well with the residents. “It’s not a meaningful display of the American flag in my opinion,” one said. “It’s a little degrading.” Other residents have since started fundraising, according to the family, to help hire an attorney. HOA overreach has become a familiar source of viral backlash, including an HOA’s attempt to block outside kids from trick-or-treating in their neighborhood, which drew similarly strong reactions online.

The law backs the residents up

One of the residents argued the HOA does not have legal standing to restrict the flag’s placement. “I want to make something very clear, a HOA cannot restrict you from flying a standard American Flag out front, this is protected and they will lose,” they said, adding that both federal and California law strongly protect the right. That claim holds up under scrutiny.

Homeowners Association in California demands residents remove their American Flag



The homeowners were given $100 fines and summoned to an HOA hearing for flying the American flag outside their homes



“Our flag has been displayed here on our exclusive use common area for at least… pic.twitter.com/IrpDa4Fybt — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 6, 2026

The federal Freedom to Display the American Flag Act of 2005 backs this up. It bars condominium, cooperative, and homeowners associations from adopting rules that prevent a member from displaying the U.S. flag on property they own or have exclusive rights to use. California adds further protection through Civil Code Section 4705.

That law shields fabric U.S. flags displayed on a homeowner’s separate property or exclusive-use area. Section 4710 goes further, protecting noncommercial flags and banners more broadly. Both laws still let associations set reasonable restrictions on time, place, and manner. Those restrictions must serve a real safety purpose, not just aesthetic preference.

Reactions from the public leaned heavily against the HOA. Many pointed to broader frustrations with how homeowners associations operate in general, arguing that associations often overstep the authority residents originally signed up for. Others shared their own decisions to avoid living under HOA rules altogether, citing greater freedom and lower costs on properties without that kind of oversight.

The claims made by the residents could not be independently verified. The HOA has not publicly responded to the allegations or the criticism directed at its policy.

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