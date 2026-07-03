A Georgia woman claimed her boyfriend locked her out, threw out her belongings, and left her stranded in Singapore after she called her mother

A Georgia woman’s TikTok videos about being left behind in Singapore by her boyfriend have drawn hundreds of thousands of views and split the internet over whose account of events to believe, as reported by The Nerd Stash. She posted the clips on her account, @mariahmelrose, detailing what she says happened during what was supposed to be a vacation together.

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Her version of events starts with a small mistake. She stepped out to phone her mother, not realizing she had the wrong room key on her. Getting back in turned into a confrontation. She says her boyfriend decided she was about to bad-mouth him to her family, and that belief set everything off. She was locked out. In one clip, a hotel employee can be seen trying to get the door open, but whoever was inside had secured it from both sides.

Once she got back into the room, she says the damage had already been done. Valuable belongings were missing or ruined. On top of that, her flight home had been canceled, leaving her figuring out how to get back to the United States from Singapore on her own. None of what she described has been confirmed independently. Her ex-boyfriend has said nothing publicly. Relationship disputes going viral and dividing the internet are nothing new online, with similar stories drawing waves of conflicting reactions.

Viewers were divided on what actually happened

The comment sections on both TikTok and other platforms were far from sympathetic. Many people zeroed in on the fact that she mentioned having a decent income and having received money for the trip, yet still found herself without the means to book a new flight. “It definitely seems like there’s more to the story,” one person wrote. Questions about the boyfriend’s side of things came up repeatedly, as did skepticism over specific details she left out.

Flight bookings are not as secure as many travelers assume. According to The Points Guy, a reservation can be altered or canceled by anyone who knows the booking reference and the name on the ticket, whether through the airline’s website or a phone call to customer service. If the ticket was booked using someone else’s account or payment method, that person would have had access to make those changes.

Several viewers pointed her toward practical options. Contacting the airline about recovering unused ticket value was one suggestion. Others brought up the U.S. Embassy in Singapore, which runs an emergency assistance program for Americans left without resources abroad. The embassy’s American Citizen Services unit can coordinate with family members to transfer funds, and in cases where no money can be secured, a government repatriation loan is available to cover the cost of a direct flight home.

The detail that drew the most reaction was her acknowledgment that she had been in contact with another man she was seeing. Many viewers said that changed how they read the whole situation. Others took issue with her sharing personal information about her ex publicly. Most landed in the same place: not enough facts to reach a conclusion.

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