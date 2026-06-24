A man at a Fresno County campground lost his sunglasses in a toilet, but going after them turned into a 911 call

An unidentified man had to be rescued from a sewage tank at Camp Edison in California, after he fell into a vault toilet while attempting to retrieve his sunglasses. As detailed by BroBible, the man became stuck inside the tank for several minutes before help arrived. The ordeal serves as an unusual reminder of the risks tied to off-grid campground facilities.

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Camp Edison sits on the shores of Shaver Lake, a little more than an hour’s drive northeast of Fresno. The campground offers amenities like WiFi, electrical outlets, and hot showers, but it also relies on vault toilets, which are common at campgrounds, national parks, and trailheads where traditional plumbing is not practical.

A vault toilet, sometimes called a vaulted privy, is a waterless, non-flush system built over a large, sealed, watertight underground tank. The vault collects waste until it can be pumped out by a professional crew, usually with a vacuum truck, and because the tanks are sealed and made of durable materials like reinforced concrete or polyethylene, they prevent waste from leaching into the soil or contaminating groundwater, according to this guide on vault toilets.

Vault toilets rely on a tall vent stack that extends above the roof to help move odors out

In this case, the man was using one of the facility’s toilets when his sunglasses slipped and fell into the vault below. He decided to go after them, and that decision turned into a 10 to 15 minute stay inside the tank after he found himself unable to climb back out on his own.

The man was able to get someone to call 911, and first responders from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of CAL FIRE and Camp Edison employees, were dispatched to the scene. Once they pulled the man out of the tank, firefighters hosed him down as a decontamination measure.

A man who fell into a vault toilet in Fresno County over the weekend will be OK, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says.



More: https://t.co/CF0hse0otf pic.twitter.com/BBhFSgPybl — KSEE24 News (@KSEE24) June 23, 2026

The vent system uses wind and heat to create airflow that keeps the restroom area relatively fresh without water-based flushing. The biggest rule for users is to place only human waste and toilet paper in the vault, since trash or personal items can create maintenance issues and, as this incident showed, physical risk. The incident adds to a string of unusual California stories this month, including a Rod Stewart oxygen tank scare during a recent tour stop in Salt Lake City following a canceled California show.

While vault toilets are built to be durable and accessible, often including features like grab bars and ADA-compliant doorways, they remain fundamentally storage units for waste. Some tanks at high-traffic sites can hold more than 13,000 gallons, and they are designed to be accessed only by a professional vacuum hose rather than by hand. The story comes amid a separate California news cycle involving new license plate camera technology capable of tracking personal devices.

Camp Edison has not issued a public statement regarding the incident, and the man involved has not been identified.

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