A Sam’s Club shopper pulled his lamb chops off the grill at 145 degrees, then the camera got closer and what he found ended dinner plans entirely

A Sam’s Club shopper recently discovered something alarming inside his meal after pulling lamb chops off the grill at the recommended internal temperature. The incident was documented by TikTok creator and food reviewer Eze Miller, who shared a video that has since garnered over 640,700 views, as first highlighted by BroBible.

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Miller explained that his family regularly purchases lamb chops from the wholesale retailer when they go on sale, freezing them for future meals. This particular cooking session ended abruptly when he noticed something wrong with the meat.

As the camera zoomed in on the tray, Miller stated, “When I pulled the lamb chops off at 145 degrees,” followed by a single word: “Worms.” The footage shows several long, white strips appearing to emerge from the cooked lamb. Miller gave the experience a “negative 10” rating and noted, “Evidently, we’re ordering out tonight.”

Customers have been raising meat quality concerns at the chain for a while now

The reaction in the comments section was swift. One user wrote, “I’m so disgusted by all foods these days!!!!” Another expressed distrust of the chain directly, stating, “Sam’s Club is Walmart. I don’t trust them.” Some pointed toward regulatory concerns, with one individual claiming that recent federal changes to the FDA had affected food quality, while others took a more detached view, with one person noting, “Most living things have parasites, including us.”

This is not the first time shoppers have questioned the meat quality at the warehouse retailer. Other customers have documented similar issues on social media, including a Facebook user who filmed salmon appearing to contain small white worms. The Sam’s Club incidents come amid broader food contamination concerns being flagged at major chains, including worms found in beverages at a Paddock Lake McDonald’s location that prompted a county health inspection. A Reddit user also reported receiving a bulk order of boneless ribs from Sam’s Club that arrived with a rotten smell, leading them to discard the entire purchase.

If you find yourself suspecting your food is contaminated, the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides clear guidance. Their official stance is straightforward: “When in doubt, throw it out.” The USDA recommends that consumers retain the original packaging, any foreign objects found, and the remaining uneaten portion of the food before filing a report. Reports can be submitted through an online complaint form or by calling the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline. Federal agencies have been issuing a number of consumer safety alerts lately, including a DEA warning about a lethal drug now present in 42 states.

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