A shopper filmed a robot named Tally roaming a Kroger aisle, and one line in the video has people debating AI and jobs

A video circulating on X has reignited debate over automation in retail after a shopper filmed an autonomous robot patrolling the aisles of a Kroger store. The clip, reshared by user @WallStreetApes, shows a tall, slender machine moving through the store floor while scanning shelves. As detailed by Daily Dot, the footage has drawn a flurry of reactions weighing the convenience of automation against concerns about job displacement.

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In the video, the shopper filming the robot can be heard saying, “This is what they mean when they say AI is taking jobs,” before panning the camera toward the machine. The robot, known as Tally, has no arms or legs and instead operates as a tower shaped body on a circular base that navigates the store independently. It displays two small black circles resembling eyes and carries a sign reading, “Hi, I’m Tally! I check shelf inventory,” and according to the video it can patrol aisles up to five times a day while running for 12 hours or more on a single charge.

Kroger has been testing the technology as part of a broader push to streamline inventory management, and reaction to the clip online has been mixed. Some viewers expressed concern that machines like Tally could gradually reduce the need for human staff in stores. Others argued the robot functions more as a tool than a replacement, with one commenter writing that someone still has to “go behind the robot and stock the items, fix the wrong prices and move the item to correct location.”

The robot is built to flag problems, not fix them

According to Simbe Robotics, which manufactures Tally, the robot uses an AI engine built on NVIDIA edge technology and computer vision to identify inventory gaps, pricing errors, and misplaced products, then sends that data to store associates through a mobile app. It cannot restock shelves or correct pricing on its own, leaving that work to employees. Tally is also capable of capturing high resolution images in harder to reach areas, including upper shelving and recessed sections, and can run scans overnight.

This is what they mean when they say AI will be taking jobs in America



This is the “Tally” autonomous inventory-scanning robot being deployed in Kroger grocery stores. It autonomously patrols aisles up to 5x per day with up to 12+ hours of runtime



It scans shelves for



-… pic.twitter.com/kd3Exc4khD — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 22, 2026

One commenter framed the robot as a way to make better use of payroll, saying it “saves time and alerts the employees on what needs to be restocked or adjusted.” Elsewhere on social media, a separate clip showed a Texas mom noticed eight surveillance cameras on a short drive, another example of automated monitoring systems drawing public attention recently. Not every reaction to Tally was serious, as some users joked about wanting to confuse the robot by moving items like eggs into the cereal aisle.

Kroger has not said how many stores are currently testing Tally or whether it plans to expand the rollout. A similar debate over automation versus convenience surfaced after a TikToker’s liquid gold confiscated item went viral, showing how automated systems and human judgment calls continue to draw mixed reactions from the public. For now, Tally continues to operate in select aisles while human employees handle the physical restocking work the robot identifies.

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