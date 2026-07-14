A woman told a Maryland delivery driver to leave an elevator because her dog was scared, but the dog in the video looked completely unbothered

A Maryland grocery delivery driver claims a woman asked her to take a different elevator, saying the driver was scaring her dog. The incident was captured on video and posted to TikTok, where it quickly drew widespread attention. While the driver framed the encounter as an example of “Karen” behavior, viewers in the comments were split on who was actually in the wrong.

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The TikTok user behind the video, who goes by @dippednloud, said she was in the middle of a grocery delivery when a woman waiting with her dog allegedly told her, “I would get on a different elevator.” According to the creator, she initially stepped aside, thinking the woman simply wanted more room to board. The woman then reportedly clarified that she wanted the driver to use a separate elevator entirely, claiming the driver was scaring her dog.

The video begins after the initial exchange had already taken place, so viewers only see part of the confrontation. In the footage, the dog, a golden retriever, appears calm throughout, occasionally wagging its tail and looking toward the camera. The driver can be heard saying the dog “looks chill,” to which the woman responds, “Have you known him for nine and a half years?”

The woman attempted to restart the conversation, but the interaction ended with an insult

During the exchange, the woman told the driver, “Hey, listen, you know what? I’m not trying to be an asshole. I was trying to be polite. So if you want to continue to be an asshole, no problem. I’m not like that. I really am not.” She then asked, “So can we start over?” The driver did not appear interested in doing so, and the woman responded, “Oh, that’s fine too.”

As the elevator doors opened, the woman and her dog began to exit. A brief back-and-forth followed over which floor button had been pressed, with the driver saying, “You pushed 5, not me, ma’am,” and the driver also telling the woman to “have a good day.” The woman asked, “Okay, what was your floor?” before the driver replied, “It doesn’t matter. Have a great day.”

Before fully exiting, the woman said, “Wow, you enjoy yourself. All right, I tried to be nice.” The driver replied sarcastically, “Yeah, sure you did.” The woman then called the driver an “asshole” as the elevator doors closed. The driver then pressed the button for the third floor.

At the end of the video’s caption, @dippednloud asked viewers, “Was this a Karen!? Or did the dog really look terrified!?” The post drew a large number of comments, with many viewers questioning what had happened before the recording started. A brief back-and-forth can escalate quickly, like a Maryland delivery driver who confronted a woman who allegedly photographed his vehicle.

Several commenters appeared skeptical of the driver’s framing of the situation. “Started the video after you said something to her,” one user wrote. Another commented, “She seemed like a decent person, what did you do?”

Others questioned whether the woman’s concern about her dog was entirely unreasonable. “How do we know she’s wrong?” one commenter said, while another wrote, “I notice you didn’t include what you said to set her off.” One viewer also pointed out, “I’m on her side.”

However, many viewers were less focused on the argument and more entertained by the golden retriever’s demeanor throughout the clip. “That dog was so happy and had no clue what was going on,” one commenter wrote. Another simply asked, “Is the scared dog in the same elevator?” suggesting the dog showed no visible signs of fear in the footage.

The dog’s calm and friendly behavior during the confrontation appeared to be a recurring point of humor and discussion in the comments section. Similar viewer debates about delivery driver behavior have recently centered on footage of a driver tearing up a pristine front yard.

Because the video begins after the confrontation was already underway, it is unclear from the footage alone what was said or done before the recording started. Viewers do not have full context for what may have triggered the woman’s initial request, and the comments reflect that uncertainty. The driver has not publicly shared any additional details about what occurred before she began filming.

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