A worried boyfriend tracked his girlfriend’s phone after she went silent, then a welfare check uncovered a brutal bloodbath inside the family home

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a triple homicide after a welfare check revealed a scene of extreme violence inside a family home. Officers arrived at the residence at approximately 2:30 AM on April 20, following a call from a concerned individual who had been alerted by a family member.

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According to True Crime News, the investigation began when the boyfriend of 17-year-old Keziah Arionna Luker noticed her phone moving on the Life360 tracking app. When he was unable to reach her, he became alarmed and contacted his father to request a check on the family. Upon arriving at the house, the man discovered the bodies of three victims and immediately alerted the authorities.

The victims were identified as 46-year-old Lisa Gail Fields, her 12-year-old son Thomas Cordelle Jr., and Luker, who was approximately eight months pregnant. The crime scene was described as incredibly violent. Investigators noted that Fields had been stabbed and her throat was slit, while Cordelle had suffered a wound that nearly resulted in decapitation. Luker, who was found in a different room, had been shot. Remarkably, an 18-month-old child, who is Luker’s, was found inside the home and was unharmed.

Using zip ties for a premeditated hit makes this even more terrifying

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch stated that the home was found in disarray when deputies arrived. During a press conference regarding the ongoing investigation, Burch provided insight into the nature of the crime. He said, “They had a plan coming in to bring zip ties with them. To murder two children brutally, the 12-year-old was almost decapitated, and so it was a brutal scene, and you know, I hope and feel comfortable we’ll have this animal or animals off the streets soon.”

Sheriff Burch indicated that investigators believe the incident was a targeted attack rather than a random act of violence. He also mentioned that he does not believe the killings were related to a domestic incident. Because the victims were located in different rooms, authorities are operating under the theory that more than one suspect may be responsible for the crime. This brutal family massacre echoes a similar case where a Tennessee man was accused of wiping out his entire family in a horrific spree.

#new A mother was k*lled, along with her pregnant teenage daughter and her 12-year-old son inside their home in Alabama.



All three v had their hands tied behind their backs with zip ties and were found in separate rooms.



Police say it was a targeted attack, and there were no… pic.twitter.com/K06mZ8QEId — Christina Aguayo (@ChristinaNewstv) April 23, 2026

Friends and those who knew the victims are mourning the loss of the family. Mandi Evans, who owned a lawn care business with Fields, shared her thoughts on the victims. She described Cordelle as a sweet, loving, and kind boy. She also spoke highly of Luker, stating, “She took on that role like a boss,” in reference to her motherhood. As the investigation continues, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine the charges for the suspects once they are apprehended.

Since Luker was eight months pregnant at the time of her death, officials are considering whether the perpetrators will face four murder charges. The community remains under investigation as authorities work to track down those responsible for this event. The fact that such a young child was left unharmed in the middle of such a scene is difficult to process, and it highlights the targeted nature of the violence that occurred that night.

Law enforcement is clearly treating this with the highest priority to ensure the safety of the public as they search for the suspects.

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