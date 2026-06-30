‘At least leave something’: Texas woman discovers a coworker skipped the tip on a $400 sushi bill

A Texas woman recently found herself in an awkward situation after having dinner with coworkers, and she later shared the experience on TikTok. Mayela, who posts under the handle @aleava00, said she felt embarrassed after a server approached her outside a restaurant to ask about a missing tip on a large bill.

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The incident happened after a group meal at a high-end sushi restaurant in the Houston Galleria area, where the total bill reached at least $400. After finishing her meal, Mayela went to the restroom. When she came back and was waiting for her car at the valet, the waitress approached her with an unsigned receipt that had a line drawn through the tip section.

Someone in her group had left without signing the bill or adding a tip. Mayela confirmed the receipt wasn’t hers, since she had already signed her own check and added a 20 percent tip. Mayela said she was shocked by her coworkers’ behavior, especially considering the quality of service the group received.

Coworkers left no tip despite praise for the service

She said the waitress was excellent, gave them free food, and offered helpful suggestions on what to order. In her video, which has reached 21,500 views, she said, “I know tipping culture has gotten out of hand, but our waitress was incredible.”

She went on to question why no one left a tip, saying, “And I think, it’s like we’re in the wrong, I tipped 20%, I always do, it’s just the easiest math for me to do. I said I know that tipping culture has gotten out of hand, but if you’re at a high-end sushi restaurant in the Houston Galleria area, and you’ve gotten really good service, at least leave something, right? Or am I wrong?”

Viewers responded quickly, and most sided with the server. One commenter wrote, “We always tip 20%, higher if amazing service, lower if not great…. but we always tip.” Another pointed out that the free food the group received only added to the unfairness, writing, “Somebody ate free if others tipped and that didn’t transfer to the bill.” Other diners have also clashed with servers over what counts as a fair tip, including one case where a man’s 14 percent tip sparked backlash.

A different commenter said their own tipping depends on the service but rarely drops to nothing, explaining, “I tip even if the person serving us wasn’t the best. Sometimes they are so overwhelmed, because they are short in staff. I might not tip the 20%, but not less than 15%.” Another viewer defended Mayela directly, writing, “It’s not her fault.”

The incident has added to the ongoing discussion about tipping fatigue. According to a Popmenu survey, cited by Brobible, 78 percent of people now feel that tipping culture has become excessive, and 44 percent of respondents said they are tipping less than they did the previous year.

Disputes over gratuity have also gone the other way, such as a case involving a server who refused a customer’s $1 tip. Even as more people pull back on tipping, many still consider it unacceptable to leave nothing at all after receiving good service on a large bill.

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