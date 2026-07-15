Bodybuilder’s final gym post takes a chilling turn after his sudden death

Brazilian bodybuilder Mailson Araújo Santos died unexpectedly on Monday, just hours after sharing what would become his final gym update on social media. According to the New York Post, the 35-year-old had been preparing for one of the biggest competitions of his career when he suddenly fell ill at his home in Alagoinhas, Brazil. Despite immediate efforts to save him, he could not be revived.

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His last Instagram post showed him posing and training in the gym, giving no indication that anything was wrong. Alongside the photos, he wrote, “In the process, enjoying every day.” The update has since taken on heartbreaking significance for his followers, many of whom returned to the post to leave messages of remembrance after news of his death spread.

The athlete had been set to compete at Musclecontest Brazil 2026 later this week, a competition that many bodybuilders view as an important stepping stone toward qualifying for Mr. Olympia. Instead of celebrating another milestone in his career, the bodybuilding community has been left mourning the loss of one of Brazil’s rising talents.

No one imagined that workout would be his final one

Reports state that he began feeling unwell shortly after returning home and managed to call his parents for help. His mother, who is a nurse, immediately began performing CPR while emergency responders rushed to the scene. Firefighters from a station located across the street from the family home also joined the rescue effort.

Image from Instagram @mailsonaraujopro

He reportedly collapsed again while seeking further medical assistance near the fire station. Despite continued resuscitation attempts by first responders, he could not be saved. Sudden deaths often leave families waiting for answers, much like a recent Dallas case where investigators spent days piecing together what happened before a body was recovered.

The bodybuilder had turned professional only three years earlier but quickly made a name for himself in the sport. He earned his IFBB Pro card in 2023 after winning the Arnold Classic South America title in São Paulo and followed it with several strong competitive performances, including a third-place finish at the 2023 Muscleman competition.

Outside bodybuilding, he had built an online following of roughly 32,000 people by sharing his training routines, nutrition plans, and competition journey. He was also known in his hometown as a gospel singer who performed at a local evangelical church, making his influence extend well beyond the fitness world.

His sudden passing has also renewed attention on how unexpected deaths often leave families awaiting official findings. In another recent case, a 6-year-old girl’s cause of death was only determined after investigators completed their examination.

Following his death, fellow athletes and fans shared heartfelt tributes across social media. According to The Sun, his Family members and friends later gathered at Lar São Francisco in Alagoinhas to pay their respects before he was laid to rest at Jardim Paraíso da Saudade Cemetery. The official cause of his death has not yet been released.

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