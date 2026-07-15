A man was filmed screaming as Las Vegas casino security escorted him out, but the reason wasn’t clear. Then someone said he allegedly kissed the dealer

A video showing a man being forcibly removed by security at a Las Vegas casino went viral on TikTok, drawing millions of views after viewers were left puzzled about what had led to the incident. The clip, which shows the man screaming and struggling as guards escorted him out, spread quickly, with many people in the comments speculating about what might have happened before the recording began.

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The video was posted by TikTok user Ali, who goes by the handle @uhleeyuhhh2, and said she witnessed the incident firsthand while visiting the casino. As of the time of writing, the clip had accumulated 3.9 million views, over 583,400 likes, and more than 6,200 comments.

The caption Ali added to the video read, “He musta bet his house on something 😭😭😭 #vegas,” which led many viewers to assume that a large gambling loss was behind the man’s distress, though it later turned out the man allegedly kissed the dealer, according to an update from Ali.

The clip showed the man being led out of Park MGM while screaming and resisting security

In the footage, security guards could be seen firmly holding the arms of a man wearing a striped short-sleeve shirt, dark shorts, and white sneakers as they moved him through the casino floor. The man, who appeared to have visible tattoos on his arms, was seen actively resisting and could be heard repeatedly shouting “No! No!” in a distressed tone as the guards guided him toward the exit.

Because the video began mid-incident, viewers had no immediate context for what had triggered the removal, which sent the comment section into a wave of guesses and jokes. One commenter wrote, “He won a jackpot then doubled up and lost it all. The curse of Vegas lmao,” while another suggested, “He won the jackpot but the casino said the machine glitched.”

Other commenters took a more humorous route. One wrote, “Everyone thinks this is over him gambling. This was because they wouldn’t honor a 50% of buffet coupon from last month,” while another joked, “This clip is reversed, he’s walking the security in.” Others drew comparisons to everyday frustrations, with comments like “This is how the stock market got me currently” and “When I forget to cancel that free trial.”

The actual reason for the removal remained unclear from the video itself, and no official statement from Park MGM or its security team was included in the original post. However, Ali later returned to the comment section with an update that shifted the conversation entirely. She wrote, “So someone who works there in comments said he kissed a dealer on the lips LMFAO 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️😭.”

The man in the video has not been publicly identified, and no charges or official actions have been reported in connection with the incident. It is also unclear whether he faced any further consequences following his removal from the property. Similar security incidents at casinos can sometimes escalate to violence, like the recent shooting that hospitalized rapper Offset.

Despite the lack of confirmed details, the video continued to generate significant engagement online, largely driven by the humor in the comments and the eventual unverified claim about the dealer. The clip stands as another example of casino-floor footage that draws widespread curiosity on TikTok, often because the full story is missing from the video itself.

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