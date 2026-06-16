TikToker claims she met a 144-year-old ghost at a Las Vegas casino bar and later wondered if she had jumped timelines after a fender bender

A TikTok creator named Alejandra Coronado recently shared a story about a Las Vegas trip that left her questioning whether she had accidentally crossed into a different timeline. Coronado, who goes by the handle AletheOracle, claims she encountered a 144-year-old ghost while at a casino bar. Her video about the experience has gathered over 1.4 million views.

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Coronado describes herself as a multidimensional shamanic practitioner, which she says makes her especially sensitive to entities such as angels, demons, and spirits of the dead. She also claims that Las Vegas functions as a major portal for these kinds of beings. During the trip, she says she was out with a friend when they visited a specific area of a casino that felt noticeably cold.

It was there, she says, that she began a telepathic conversation with a man named Pete. According to Coronado, Pete is a 144-year-old ghost who has crossed paths with historical figures including Albert Einstein and Neil Armstrong. She points to several behaviors as evidence of his nature as a spirit, such as staying near the same gambling machine, never changing his clothes, and never speaking to anyone else.

Coronado’s timeline theory came after a minor car accident on the same night

After Coronado and her friend left the bar, they were involved in a small fender bender. When they returned to the casino afterward, she says the atmosphere felt noticeably different. She explains that she began to feel as though both she and her friend were dead, saying, “I feel like I’m dead. He feels like he’s dead to me,” and adding, “Everything felt like something was switching, like we’re crossing over.”

That experience led her to a broader conclusion about what may have happened. She says, “It made me feel that we had jumped timelines. Like we had probably died in another reality in that car accident. And now we’re in another reality where we survived it.” Her friend, however, did not share the same experience during the trip.

When asked about proof, Coronado was straightforward about not having any concrete evidence. She explained that her conclusion was based on a combination of timing, her personal perception, and the overall impression the night left on her. She also included a disclaimer in her video caption stating that the content is for entertainment purposes only. TikTok has faced growing scrutiny over its content reach, including a UK ban on TikTok and other platforms for users under 16.

The concept of parallel timelines and the multiverse has been a widely discussed topic, appearing in both film and scientific conversations. Physicist Paul Halpern has noted that the idea of the universe splitting into different versions based on quantum choices was first introduced by Hugh Everett III in 1957. Scientists continue to explore the theory through the field of quantum mechanics.

Viewers on TikTok responded with their own interpretations of what Coronado experienced. One user commented, “if i was a ghost i’d go to Vegas too,” while another pointed to a scientific concept, writing, “Quantum Immortality. You died in that accident and entered another timeline.”

A self-described local added, “As a local I can’t imagine the amount of rooms that are haunted or even the casino’s 😭😭 They never report anything on the news.” Others took a lighter approach, with one user writing, “this is why i only stay high in vegas i aint drinking 😅”

Another viewer offered a more detailed theory, stating, “Omg this is such a trip! But I def believe that Vegas is #1 place to experience something like this bc alcohol & spirits are involved and lift our veil, lowers our frequency and allows spirits to roam freely.” Coronado’s story is one of several viral TikTok stories involving unexpected discoveries that have recently captured wide attention on the platform.

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