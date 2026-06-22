Daughter finally cut ties after her dad prioritized his stepkids over her, and his final request suggests why she walked away

Stories from a son/daughter involving their step-siblings are often heartbreaking. According to Bored Panda, something similar happened to a daughter when her father remarried. She claimed that when she was 13, her father got into a relationship with a woman (now married) who already had three kids. Soon after, she felt left out as her father prioritized her stepkids. The daughter finally decided to cut ties when she grew up, then her father made a demand that seemed to prove exactly why she left.

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The Reddit user u/ThiccccnSweet in r/AITH shared this story. It appears that the daughter felt like she “stopped existing whenever they(stepkids) were around.” And shared a couple of experiences that made her feel that way. The Redditor recalled a time when she thought her father would take her to a concert on her birthday, which she had been excited about, but he took her to a theme park instead because her younger stepkid wanted to.

The daughter claimed that dad did say they’ll do what she wants next weekend, but it appears that day never came. In her story, she mentioned other occasions as well that suggest why she felt left out, including the one where her father picked her up but spent the entire weekend helping his step-sibling prepare for a school competition. With these in mind, it looks like she moved away from her father and his family when she was 18. But the daughter claimed he reached out to her, asking her to visit because the kids were missing their “big sister.”

The father’s demand suggests the stepkids remain his priority

It appears that the daughter decided to part ways after she turned 18. She claimed her relationship with her dad “has been distant ever since.” Though recently her father seemed to contact her himself. She wrote, “Recently my dad started calling me saying his wife’s kids miss me and asking when I’m going to come visit. He keeps referring to me as their big sister and saying they love me and ask about me all the time.”

The family drama seems to continue, as the daughter claimed, “The thing is I don’t feel that connection.” This seems to stem from her past experiences, in which she felt left out. It appears that after all these years, her father has suddenly reached out, with concerns about the stepkids. In her response, she seemingly recalled the past and questioned, “Why should I be expected to have a relationship with them.”

According to the Redditor, in her decision to keep distance from her father, he said he “got upset and said none of it was their fault.” At the same time, the daughter claimed her dad has been “calling and texting saying I’m punishing innocent kids.” It doesn’t look like she thinks it was the kids’ fault, but the daughter seems firm in her decision to cut them off.

Opinion: I think her dad reaching out and mentioning kids reflects where his priorities still lie over the years. At the same time, the daughter seems to have matured enough to go her separate ways to prevent a potential sister-sibling drama.

This information is based on her Reddit post. Real identities and backstory remain unknown. There’s no update from the daughter either on what she’d do next.

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