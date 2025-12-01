‘Deserves to be tied up in the middle of the street’: Influencer with 3.3M views calls out Dunkin’ for one infuriating problem

Content creator James Charles is angry about Dunkin’s online ordering system. He posted a video that now has more than 3.3 million views, where he criticizes the app’s design. In the video, he says the person who made it “deserves to be tied up in the middle of the street” and should be “ran over with a vehicle multiple times.”

According to Bro Bible, Charles is asking Dunkin’s corporate team to fix their mobile ordering system if they want to keep customers. He says in his TikTok video ordering a coffee through the app is “literally as complicated as, like, … decoding the Da Vinci … code.” If you’ve ever tried to customize a drink on an app, you probably understand his frustration.

Charles just wants a medium caramel iced coffee with cream and sugar. This is what he ordered every morning before school. But after moving to Los Angeles seven years ago, he’s tried to order the same drink through delivery apps and has never gotten it right. He says the drink has “never once arrived to my home tasting the same as it once did.”

The app uses confusing terms that most customers don’t understand

The main problem is that the app uses complicated words. These terms sound like how a barista would describe making a drink, not how regular people order coffee. Charles isn’t the only influencer facing frustrations online, some have promoted shocking beauty trends doctors warn against. Charles responded to this by saying, “What the f*** do any of those things mean? We’re not f***ing Dunkin’ baristas. That’s not my job.”

Charles also complains about how Dunkin’ handles celebrity collaboration drinks. These special drinks aren’t easy to find at the top of the menu. Instead, customers have to search for them and add each ingredient manually, which is annoying.

Because of these issues, Charles says every Dunkin’ coffee he orders through delivery “tastes completely different, and it’s never good.” He notes the coffee is only “OK” when he visits stores in person, but he doesn’t want to go to the physical location. He wants good Dunkin’ coffee delivered to his home, but says the chain needs to fix the system because “it’s f***ed.”

Charles seems to have pointed out a problem that affects many people. Dunkin’ has a low 1.4-star rating on ConsumerAffairs based on hundreds of reviews. Many customers share similar complaints about the app getting orders wrong. One reviewer said they like ordering ahead of time but called the app “worthless” because their order has never been correct.

This isn’t only a Dunkin’ problem. More than 60% of restaurant orders now come through mobile apps, but tech failures and bad designs keep customers frustrated. Confusing interfaces and unclear options reduce user trust and satisfaction.

When coffee chains offer thousands of drink combinations, making a simple mobile interface becomes very difficult. The comments on Charles’s video show how common this issue is. “So glad someone is finally talking about this, I literally can’t order my coffee on DoorDash and I can’t recreate it either,” one person commented.

