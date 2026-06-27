‘Do you enjoy harming people?’: New Jersey woman confronts ICE guards at a detention center over ripped-down Father’s Day ties

A woman recently confronted workers at the Delaney Hall ICE detention center in New Jersey after she found them taking down Father’s Day ties from the facility gates. Families had placed the ties there as a way to show thanks for the fathers held inside. Alexandra, who posts under the username alexthealien11 on TikTok, arrived just as the workers were removing the decorations.

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She decided to record the moment, which she later posted on TikTok, and question the staff about their roles at the center. Alexandra walked up to one worker and asked, “Do you like your job?” The employee dismissed her, saying, “No comment. I got bills to pay.”

That response drew a wave of criticism from viewers online. Some commenters said they would rather go through personal hardship than work in such a place. One person wrote, “Bills being paid of the suffering of others sick.” Another added, “And yet, THATS the job he chose to pay those bills”

A second exchange ends with the employee wiping his eyes

In a second video, Alexandra kept up her efforts by speaking with another employee. She asked him if he enjoyed his job, and he answered only with a nod. She then asked, “Do you enjoy harming people?” The worker tried to ignore the question and insisted that “nobody” is harmed at Delaney Hall.

Alexandra pushed back on this by pointing out that many people have been harmed at the facility. She specifically mentioned cases where people were struck by vehicles or exposed to gas while protesting. Concerns about conditions in detention have also followed the death of a Cuban immigrant in custody.

The conversation then turned to the question of corruption among those who run the facility. Alexandra asked the worker if he would “leave his job” if he found out the leadership was corrupt. She followed this with a direct appeal to his conscience, telling him, “You have to come clean with your conscience. You have to know that the people that you’re working for are hurting people.”

She also reminded him that, to the people in charge, he is “just a number,” much like those held at the center. By the end of the exchange, the employee was seen wiping his eyes. It is hard to say for certain whether the message reached him or whether he was simply reacting to the tense moment.

The videos have drawn a large amount of feedback from the public, with many viewers offering their support to Alexandra for speaking out. One commenter wrote, “This is the sort of thing that will be in history books one day” Another wrote, “It’s giving Nazi Germany.” The standoff adds to wider tension around anti-ICE activism, including a case where Texas protesters faced terrorism charges.

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