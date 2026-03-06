Former Disney World insider reveals the nightmare protocol for its crocodile pit, and it involves absolutely no rescue efforts

A former safari driver at Walt Disney World has revealed a stark protocol for the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction: if a guest falls into the crocodile pit, staff are trained to drive away and not attempt a rescue. This is a pretty chilling revelation, and it’s certainly not what anyone would expect from a place known for its magical and family-friendly experiences.

According to the Daily Dot, William Rath, the former cast member, shared this information in a viral TikTok video that racked up over 12 million views. He said the policy is in place to prevent additional casualties, a grim measure meant to limit the number of victims. Rath looked visibly uneasy as he stated, “We are trained to drive off as soon as possible.” He made it unequivocally clear that if a person, even a baby, falls into the pit, “they’re not making it.”

The protocol extends even to potential rescuers. Rath detailed that if a parent, driven by instinct, were to jump into the pit full of massive crocodiles to save a child, they wouldn’t be saved either. The training emphasizes limiting further danger, meaning no one is meant to enter that enclosure once a fall has occurred. It’s a tough policy, but it speaks volumes about the perceived threat of those animals.

They promise an immersive experience, but you have to enjoy it at your own risk

You might be wondering why Disney World would feature such a potentially dangerous element at a family attraction, especially with such a stark no-rescue policy. Rath explained that the crocodile pit is all about creating a “really immersive experience.” The proximity to danger is designed to make the safari feel incredibly real, pulling you right into the heart of the savanna.

Despite the intense protocol, Rath did offer a reassuring detail: no Disney guests have actually fallen into the crocodile pit to date. That’s a huge relief, honestly, but it doesn’t mean the danger isn’t palpable. Rath himself admitted that during his time driving the safaris, he never once looked down when crossing the bridge over the pit, even after doing it a thousand times.

He even recounted a controlled experience where he walked over the pit in a harness and was still thoroughly scared by the massive reptiles. Rath also highlighted most people’s lack of knowledge about wild animals and their behaviours. He said many don’t even know the difference between an alligator and a crocodile, which adds to the general lack of understanding about these creatures.

The revelation certainly shocked many viewers online, who had simply assumed that Disney staff would be trained to mount a rescue effort. Comments poured in, with some questioning the very existence of such a dangerous feature if rescues aren’t even an option. One user humorously, if darkly, commented, “Disney said, ‘We only paying out one lawsuit,'” while another simply expressed what many were feeling, writing, “That’s not very magical of Disney!”

