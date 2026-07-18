Kim Kardashian slammed for posting vacation photos hours after grandma MJ’s Death: Her response changes everything

Kim Kardashian is responding after facing criticism for posting vacation photos on Instagram just hours after her family announced the death of her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon. The timing quickly caught fans’ attention, with many questioning why a lighthearted post appeared while the Kardashian family was publicly mourning.

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According to BuzzFeed, Kris Jenner revealed that her mother had died at the age of 91. Sharing a portrait of MJ, Kris described her as the “heart” of their family and thanked her for a lifetime of unconditional love, wisdom, and support. The emotional tribute marked the family’s first public announcement of the loss.

Around the same time, Kim uploaded a carousel of photos to her Instagram that appeared to be from a recent lake vacation. Captioned “lake life,” the post featured her wakeboarding, boating with Khloé Kardashian, and spending time with her children. Because the vacation photos went live so close to Kris’ tribute, many followers assumed Kim had chosen to post them while grieving, sparking immediate backlash in the comments.

It’s a reminder that social media rarely tells the whole story

The criticism escalated quickly, with several commenters questioning the timing of the post. One person pointed out that people were mourning while Kim appeared to be celebrating, while another directly asked what had happened to her grandmother. Others described the timing as simply unfortunate, and the conversation spread across social media.

Image from Instagram @kimkardashian

As speculation grew, some followers suggested the vacation post may not have been shared in real time. Kim later confirmed that was exactly what had happened, explaining that the Instagram post had been scheduled several days earlier and was automatically published around the same time her grandmother’s death became public.

Kim also addressed where her attention had actually been during that period. She said she had spent the past week by both her mother’s and grandmother’s side, adding that her focus remains entirely on her family as they grieve. She later shared a separate tribute to MJ, remembering her grandmother as her best friend and her “forever twin.”

The public scrutiny also comes just months after Kim found herself at the center of a very different online conversation, when fans began speculating about her personal life following her rumored connection with Lewis Hamilton.

The explanation appears to have changed at least part of the conversation, as it addressed the main reason many people criticized the original post. Whether it will completely end the backlash remains unclear, but emotionally charged comment sections often continue to attract reactions long after a clarification is shared. That kind of intense public attention isn’t new for Kim either. Even something as simple as her recent Marilyn Monroe-inspired hairstyle sparked widespread discussion online, showing how nearly every post she shares quickly becomes a talking point.

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