Minnesota worker says they found a bone-like object in a KIND bar, and Reddit commenters speculated it could be from a human finger

A worker in Minnesota recently found something unexpected in their snack. While eating a KIND bar at work, the person says they came across a hard, bone-like object that they first thought was an overcooked nut. The worker later shared their experience on Reddit, describing the object as a literal bone. They posted about the find to document what had happened.

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The post appeared on the r/Wellthatsucks subreddit, where the user, known as ProgramEuphoric957, shared several photos of the object. They explained that they felt the item with their teeth and at first ate around it, assuming it was just a tough piece of food.

Once the photos were online, many users began looking closely at the shape and size of the object. Some urged the worker to act quickly, with one commenter writing, “That looks like a human digit, call them crying and get paid.”

Reddit users debated the object’s origin and urged formal action

Another offered legal advice, stating, “Sue them. You can get big bucks for this. Don’t let them offer you some little piddly offer. Get a lawyer. You should be able to get one of those that doesn’t get paid unless you win.”

Other users pressed the worker to take the matter into their own hands rather than relying on others. One wrote, “Don’t leave this to HR. It doesn’t matter who supplied it, you ate it.” Another asked, “You emailed the company I hope?” Stories from the state have drawn attention before, including one where a Minnesota representative responded to Trump.

Some commenters reacted with grim humor. One joked, “Should’ve ordered the boneless ones.” Another wrote, “Well, damn. I just bought a box of these, but I didn’t get a prize in mine.” A different user shared a past experience with the same brand, writing, “My partner bit into one and pulled out several long hairs. This was over a decade ago – neither one of us have had one since. Their quality control/plant conditions must be horrendous.”

The worker said they are taking formal steps to address the incident. They noted that they had already reported the event to the FDA, and they added that they believe their human resources department is in the process of contacting the company that makes the bar. The origin of the object remains unconfirmed by official authorities. Other unsettling encounters have circulated online too, such as a Chicago woman’s account of escaping a stranger.

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