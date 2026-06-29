Mom and wife knew about daughter’s allergy for 15 years, but allegedly pushed her to eat pizza without telling her what was in it

A daughter has shared her experience about her mom and her partner on Reddit. According to Bored Panda, a woman claimed her mother and her partner had known about her allergy for more than a decade, but they allegedly pressured her to eat a pizza without telling her what was in it. It appears to have contained an ingredient her daughter was allergic to, so she spat it out.

Recommended Videos

The user U/AnyFeedback9609 shared this story on the subreddit r/raisedbynarcissists. The woman claimed that she’s “severely” allergic to buckwheat. She recalled that the last time she consumed it was 15 years ago (with respect to the time the story was posted) and claimed that she nearly died due to the symptoms. It seems that her mother and her wife still pressured her to have a pizza despite knowing their daughter’s anaphylaxis for 15 years.

The daughter also claimed that they had never offered her food before, and when they insisted she have the pizza, it appears she declined about 5 times. Later, she agreed to have it “to be nice.” However, once she took a bite and started chewing the food, her mother and her partner shouted, “Surprise! It’s gluten free!” This is when she spat out the pizza, called the restaurant, and was seemingly relieved to learn it didn’t contain buckwheat.

It looks like they weren’t aware of what the daughter was allergic to

The Redditor also mentioned that her mother’s partner has a niece who has gluten intolerance. As a result, the couple seemed enthusiastic about this diet. She also claimed, “They make a point of trying every gluten-free restaurant in 3 counties, so they have something to offer the 1x a year she (niece) visits.” However, it appears that her mother and wife weren’t aware of what the Redditor was actually allergic to.

When the daughter spat out the pizza and confirmed that the restaurant didn’t have buckwheat, she claimed that they said, “Ohhh well, that’s what you’re allergic to? It’s not our fault you have an allergy.” The Redditor initially mentioned something similar in the story. She wrote, “They claim they can’t ‘remember’ what I am allergic to, because it’s ‘weird’ and ‘my fault’ and I must have caused myself to have a food allergy from the ‘weird’ foods I eat.”

The daughter didn’t seem to mention whether they were being sarcastic or pulling a prank. Other Redditors commented their opinions on the story. One of them wrote, “I would file a police report honestly. They intentionally fed you something youre deathly allergic to. It could have killed you and no one can tell me that ‘they dont know what your allergy is’.”

Similarly, another one seemed concerned about the family drama, “There’s no amount of explanation you can provide to people that intentionally threatened your life. They may even have committed a crime (depending on where you live). If you choose to be around them for any reason going forward, don’t eat anything.”

The audience seemed divided on the matter, and it appears that the Redditor hasn’t updated the story yet to give insight into what happened next. The reporting is based on the Reddit post, and the identities of those involved remain unknown.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy