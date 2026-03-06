Mom’s ‘flu’ nightmare turns into a chilling reality after her body completely gives up

A mom is sharing her harrowing experience after what she initially believed were typical flu symptoms turned out to be a life-altering illness that left her unable to walk and severely impacted her independence. Vicki Purdey, 37, from Wimborne in Dorset, England, is now urging everyone to be vigilant about serious conditions that can mimic everyday illnesses, especially after her terrifying diagnosis of meningitis and a subsequent neurological disorder.

According to UNILAD, back in March 2024, Vicki, who was fit and healthy, started feeling unwell with a fever, severe headaches, muscle aches, and light sensitivity. She honestly thought she had just caught a seasonal virus. “I was fit and well and at the height of my life,” Vicki explained, adding, “So when I first started feeling unwell, I thought it was just the flu.”

However, her condition quickly worsened. Over a few days, she felt progressively sicker, leading her mom to call an ambulance. On reaching the hospital, doctors immediately started Vicki on antibiotics as her body was “somewhat shutting down.” That’s when the shocking truth behind her unexpected medical emergency came out.

Vicki had no idea her life was about to change so drastically

“When I heard meningitis, the words hit me like a train,” Vicki shared. She noted that many people think meningitis only affects babies and young persons, but her experience proves that’s simply not the case.

While recovering in the hospital, Vicki began to experience even more alarming symptoms. She recalls trying to walk to the restroom and suddenly losing all coordination, a truly bizarre and frightening experience. Doctors initially thought it was just from being bedridden for a while. On top of that, she developed short-term memory loss and struggled to recognize her own neighbor at one point. It’s just awful to imagine going through something like that.

After a week, Vicki was discharged, but her ordeal wasn’t over. The symptoms returned in April, leading to her readmission. Further tests revealed she had developed Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), a condition that can be triggered by meningitis and causes the brain to have difficulty sending and receiving signals correctly. Doctors initially told her that her mobility should return within a few weeks.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for Vicki. Two years later, her independence has been severely affected. “I essentially lost sensation from the waist down,” she said. She was practically housebound for an entire year, relying on a wheelchair to get around. This meant missing out on being the mom and wife she wanted to be.

Vicki emphasized how difficult it was not being able to go out without assistance or enjoy the outdoors as she used to. “I didn’t recover like doctors said I would,” she stated. Now, after what she describes as a “real rubbish past couple of years,” Vicki is determined to raise awareness about FND and meningitis. She hopes her story encourages others to be more aware of the symptoms for both conditions.

