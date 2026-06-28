‘My President and yours’: Stranger confronts Florida woman at Trader Joe’s and chases her down the sidewalk shouting about Trump

A woman in Florida ended up in a strange situation while shopping at a Trader Joe’s. She had her service dog, Kiy, with her when a stranger started yelling at her and later chased her out of the store. The whole encounter was caught on camera using Meta glasses and later shared on TikTok, giving a clear view of the moment that one viewer described by saying, “It felt like a movie.”

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The woman behind the TikTok account @kiy.thesaluki explains that her Saluki service dog goes everywhere with her. While they were inside the store, a woman who had a barking dog of her own in a stroller confronted them. Things got worse fast as the stranger started running at them and followed them out of the building. During the chase, the TikToker can be heard saying, “Good heavens. What is your problem?”

It is not clear what set off the confrontation, as the woman seems to have targeted them out of nowhere. Once they reached the sidewalk, the stranger started shouting, “Mister Donald Trump, my President and yours!” She kept repeating this political statement loudly while the TikToker and her service dog tried to walk away. The TikToker shared her frustration during the incident, saying, “I can’t even cross the street because she’s following me!”

Viewers shared competing theories about what set off the encounter

After the video was posted to TikTok, viewers started sharing their own reactions to the outburst. One commenter said, “I would’ve just ignored her and kept walking.” Another was puzzled by the political shouting, asking, “why is she yelling about trump?” Others focused on the technology used to record the event, with one person noting, “Evil meta is loving this for more sales.”

@kiy.thesaluki What would you have done?? Thanks @Meta for the pov. saluki kiyathesaluki ♬ original sound – kiy.thesaluki

Some viewers were troubled by how the situation played out around the woman. One commenter pointed out, “What’s messed up is that when this lady asked if anybody can call somebody nobody did.” Another viewer kept their response brief, simply writing, “Spicy spray moment.”

The TikToker has stressed that Kiy is a trained psychiatric service animal and is legally allowed to go with her into stores. She shared her confusion about the stranger’s behavior, stating, “I pray for her sanity and peace” in response to the aggressive encounter. She also asked her followers for help identifying the person by asking, “Does anyone know this woman??”

@kiy.thesaluki Does anyone know this women?? I’m so grateful I had my metas recording! Kiya is a service animal (technically there’s no registry) but he has been trained to help me in various aspects of my life. Btw this was the first time I’d ever seen this women, talk about a first impression. I pray for her sanity and peace 🧿This was the @Trader Joe’s by friendship heights metro #saluki #traderjoes #servicedog ♬ original sound – kiy.thesaluki

The footage has drawn a lot of attention online, with many people expressing disbelief at how intense the stranger’s reaction was. The stranger’s loud comments about the president added a political tone, similar to a recent moment when Trump mocked Ilhan Omar during a speech. The exact reasons behind the behavior remain unknown.

The TikToker documented the incident and shared it with her audience to see if anyone could give more context about the stranger. Political topics often spark strong reactions online, much like the backlash when Republicans criticized Trump’s new plan.

According to the account, Kiy is a Saluki who accompanies the woman everywhere as part of her daily routine. The video does not reveal what, if anything, happened before the confrontation began inside the store.

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