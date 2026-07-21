‘People suck’: Man claims only one person showed up to his dog’s birthday party, but the internet blamed him for his own disappointment

A Nevada man said his dog’s birthday turned out to be a disappointment. Apparently, he invited people over to his apartment for his canine’s big day. However, just one person showed up, whom he said was his new friend. This left him feeling “upset” for his dog, but it appears that when he disclosed the full story, the internet ended up blaming him for no one showing up to the party.

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As reported by The Nerd Stash, this man’s Reddit post offers insight into what happened. He claimed that he cleaned his apartment, bought and cooked food, including “steaks, salmon, pesto pasta, and rice.” Additionally, he also bought “drinks and people’s favorite liquors” because he had invited a bunch of his friends he spends most of his time with. However, only a single person showed up, who, according to him, recently became friends with him.

“At least she was able to meet 1 new person…. Personally, I feel upset for my dog and on a personal level,” the man wrote. Apart from his disappointment, the man also replied to the feedback on his story on Reddit, where he appeared to provide more context. As a result, it looks like the audience started to blame him instead.

Man revealed he only told two people about his dog’s birthday party

As the birthday didn’t go as planned and left the man disappointed, several people showed their support for him in the comments section. One wrote, “Upset for your dog? Bro these people don’t like you. I’m upset for you.” To which he replied, “I know, like imagine if it was my birthday. People suck.” Similarly, another one wished the dog, “Happy birthday to your pup. He must be lucky to have you.”

Apart from these, the situation took a different turn when the man revealed more context. According to The Nerd Stash, he said, “Like I told 2 people that it was my dog’s birthday. My roommate invited everyone else under the pretense it was just a party to hang out and eat food.” This suggests that he didn’t invite the people to his dog’s birthday himself, except the two. As a result, the audience started calling it his “issue.”

One said, “So you didn’t even invite anyone yourself, your roommate supposedly did? There’s your issue, buddy.” While another mentioned, “Apparently these weren’t even OPs friends, they were OPs roommate’s friends. Imagine getting an invite from one of your friends for their roommate’s dog’s birthday. It would be difficult to even interpret that invitation as a serious thing and not a joke.”

The feedback suggests that Reddit was left divided on his story. He also claimed that his dog’s birthday was just a source of a friends’ get-together. The identity of the dog owner remains unknown, and his claims are not independently verified.

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