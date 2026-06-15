Refill rules for drinks are changing across most food establishments, and the internet is pretty sure what caused it

Food establishments are shifting toward a new era of beverage service, and it is leaving many people frustrated with the loss of the classic, unlimited refill experience, as detailed by Daily Dot. You might have noticed that more places, including major destinations like Dollywood, are now requiring you to use cups equipped with QR codes before you can even think about getting a drink.

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It is a significant change from the days when you could just walk up to a fountain machine and pour as much as you wanted. Now, you have to scan that code to unlock the machine, and even then, your refill options are often strictly limited by the system.

This technology does not just track your purchases. At many of these locations, there is a built-in timer that restricts how long you have to fill your cup, and it also limits the total amount of liquid you can dispense. It is a major departure from the old way of doing things, and it effectively puts an end to the simple joy of topping off a random cup that you might have brought with you.

If you are a fan of grabbing a quick soda refill, you are likely feeling the impact of these tighter controls

A recent post on X by the account @WallStreetApes has brought a lot of attention to this trend by suggesting that a specific type of customer behavior is to blame for these new policies. The account shared a video featuring a man who seems to have walked into a McDonald’s with his own plastic bottles.

In the footage, he is seen filling multiple bottles with different sodas, including what looks like orange soda and either Dr Pepper or Mr Pibb. Once he finishes filling his stash, he simply walks out the door with his haul. He does not appear to have purchased anything from the establishment, making it look like a classic case of someone taking advantage of an open fountain drink station.

A man is seen at McDonald’s bringing all his empty bottle sodas in to fill up and bring him



People like this are exactly why theme parks and fast food places are transitioning to new QR drink systems



The new systems you will scam your cup or recipe and only be allowed to fill… pic.twitter.com/NMS85Dz8QT — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 15, 2026

The original poster did not hold back, writing, “people like this have ruined it for everyone,” and it is clear that many people on the internet agree with that sentiment. One commenter chimed in to say, “People always take advantage of everything and ruin it for others, this is why we can never have nice things”.

It is a sentiment that resonates with anyone who has watched a company roll out restrictive policies after a few bad actors spoiled the experience for the rest of us. However, not everyone is pointing the finger at the person in the video. Another user argued, “I say it’s the government mismanaging funds and forcing people to get desperate.”

Whether or not viral videos of people filling up random bottles are the direct cause of these corporate policy shifts is still not entirely clear. It is a bit of a mystery, but the trend of using QR code-operated dispensers is undeniably spreading. You can expect that if this technology continues to gain traction, the days of the honor system at the soda fountain are likely numbered.

The transition to this tech-heavy model is not without its critics. Beyond the annoyance of having to scan a code just to get a drink, there are legitimate concerns about how this will affect different groups of people. One person noted how “lousy” this will be for “older folks,” who might find the process of scanning and timing out more confusing than helpful. There is also the technical side of things to consider. If those QR codes malfunction, you are suddenly stuck without a way to get a drink, which is a massive downgrade from the simple, reliable machines we have used for decades.

Some people are looking even further ahead and predicting that this is just the beginning of a larger shift in how we get our food. One user suggested that companies will eventually move toward dispensing food entirely through pickup windows for orders placed on a phone, essentially eliminating human interaction from the dining experience altogether. That sounds like a pretty bleak future if you enjoy the social aspect of heading out for a meal.

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