Royal Caribbean cruise guest was about to dip her toes in the water at CocoCay, but what she spotted immediately made her rethink her decision

A couple enjoying a vacation on a Royal Caribbean cruise recently experienced a tense moment while visiting the cruise line’s private island destination of CocoCay, BroBible reported. The travelers, who manage the account @thevacationclubgambler, were preparing to head into the water for a relaxing swim when they noticed a large hammerhead shark swimming nearby. This sighting quickly changed their plans, and they opted to stay on dry land instead of entering the ocean.

Recommended Videos

It is easy to see why they hesitated, as the sight of a large hammerhead patrolling the water is enough to make anyone nervous. The couple captured footage of the hammerhead following their cruise ship, and the video has since gained significant traction online.

With over 87,500 views on TikTok, the post has sparked a lively conversation among other travelers who have visited the Bahamas. Many viewers shared their own experiences, posting pictures of various shark sightings they have encountered near CocoCay over the years.

There is a lot of debate about what kind of sharks actually frequent these waters

While the couple identified the animal as a hammerhead, many commenters in the discussion suggested that the sightings are often lemon sharks. These are just one of the roughly 500 shark species, and they are generally not considered dangerous to humans. It is interesting to see how people react to these sightings, as the comment section was split between those who were fascinated by the wildlife and those who were completely terrified.

One viewer commented, “This is why I do not go further than ankle deep in the ocean.” Another person remarked, “That would be the snorkel of dive of my life.” The content creator responded to that comment by saying, “But possibly your last with a shark like that!” It is a fair point, as even if the risk is low, the presence of a predator that size is intimidating.

@thevacationclubgambler Just as we were about to get off our Royal Caribbean ship at CocoCay, we spotted a massive great hammerhead shark cruising right alongside the ship! 🦈😳 Talk about an unforgettable welcome to paradise. Would you still jump in the ocean after seeing this? 🌴🌊 #HammerheadShark #CocoCay #RoyalCaribbean #CruiseLife #SharkEncounter ♬ ominous – insensible

When you look at the facts, hammerheads are not typically aggressive toward people. Historically, larger species like the great hammerhead, the scalloped hammerhead, and the smooth hammerhead have only attacked humans without provocation a very small number of times.

According to TheSea, there are no reported fatalities from unprovoked hammerhead attacks. While these sharks are definitely large enough to cause serious injury, they show very little inclination to do so. It is also worth noting that on a global scale, only about five to 10 people die from shark attacks each year, which is a surprisingly low number when you consider how many people are in the ocean at any given time.

Despite the relatively low risk, it is still smart to be cautious when you are out in the ocean. There have been tragic incidents in the past that serve as reminders to stay alert. In 2022, a 58-year-old woman lost her life after a bull shark attacked her while she was snorkeling in Green Cay during an independent excursion while traveling on the Royal Caribbean ship Harmony of the Seas.

That same location saw another fatal shark attack involving a 21-year-old woman three years earlier. Additionally, a fatal shark attack occurred off the coast of California in 2026, where a woman named Erica Fox was attacked while wearing a shark band that was intended to deter the animals.

If you find yourself in a situation where you are worried about sharks, there are some practical steps you can take to stay safe. Elaine K. Howley, a reporter for U.S. Masters Swimming, suggests that the best thing you can do is avoid swimming in murky water. It is also a good idea to stay near the shore and swim in groups, as these simple habits can help reduce your risk.

If you do spot a shark, the most important thing is to remain calm and swim away quietly. You should try to keep the animal in your sight while moving toward the shore. If the shark happens to be blocking your path to the beach, you should give it as wide a berth as possible so that it can continue on its way without being disturbed.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy