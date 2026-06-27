A Carnival cruise couple sat down to see their 94 vacation photos. Then a worker quoted them $12,299 for the book

A Carnival cruise passenger and her husband recently faced a price that sounds more like a large down payment than a souvenir. TikTok user Annie, known as @diymomannie, shared what happened in a video that has since gathered 143,500 views on TikTok.

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The couple sat down to look through a set of 94 professional photos taken during their trip. They were then told that a photobook of the images would cost $12,299. In the video, the staff member explains that the price depends on the size of the book.

He notes the cost could drop to $400 depending on how many photos are included. When Annie asks if there are any options under $100, the worker confirms there are none, and the couple politely ends the session.

A look at how viewers and Carnival’s own packages compare to the quote

The response from social media users came quickly and was largely filled with disbelief. One commenter compared the figure to wedding costs, writing, “that’s Wedding photo prices,lol. I have done professional photos and the most have spent with full hair, make-up and costume included!!! was $300.”

Another user did not hold back, saying, “I’m sorry but that is a scam! No way people actually pay that much! 😂🤣” A different viewer described how they would have reacted in person, writing, “The second he pulled out the $12,000 price tag, I’d have just got up and walk out without a word.” Cruise guests often share surprising moments online, including a guest who paused before entering the water at CocoCay.

Some commenters suggested the prices can be talked down. One person claimed they negotiated directly, writing, “They wanted $2,200 for our pics but I bribed the guy directly in cash for $120 and got all 95 pictures lol.” Another summed up the pricing by saying the figures are “highly” negotiable. To a factor of about -10x.” The large $12,299 figure left many people online questioning how such a total could even be reached.

Carnival does offer standard photography packages under the name Pixels Photography. According to Brobible, these options range from the $149 Dreams Studio Essential package to the $749 Dreams Studio Premium Package. The official tiers include features like 10×13 prints, digital images on USB sticks, and accordion-style albums.

Even with these set options, the $12,299 quote remains an outlier that does not seem to match the company’s advertised pricing. Other travelers have also described unexpected sights at sea, like a guest who spotted something swimming beneath her. The gap between the expected cost of cruise photography and the quote given to Annie points to the value of checking package details before stepping in front of the camera.

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