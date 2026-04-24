Singer D4vd was put in segregation for a teen’s murder, but the victim’s family is too overwhelmed to speak after hearing harrowing testimony

The legal proceedings surrounding the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez have taken a major turn as murder suspect David Anthony Burke, known professionally as the singer D4vd, has been transferred to the LA County Men’s Central Jail. Following his formal arraignment on charges of first degree murder on Monday, April 20, the 21-year-old artist is now being held without bail.

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This move to a high-security facility comes alongside reports that he has been placed in segregation due to his status as a noteworthy inmate. This specific jail is a massive facility with an inmate capacity of 5,640 and handles individuals across all security levels, marking a significant shift in his custody status since his initial arrest on Thursday, April 16.

According to AOL, the circumstances surrounding this case are incredibly heavy, and the family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez has finally shared their perspective after a period of intense silence. Initially, the family had planned a press conference to take place outside the Hall of Justice in Downtown Los Angeles following the court appearance on Monday. However, they were forced to cancel the event abruptly.

Those autopsy details about the Tesla trunk are actually stomach-turning

Their attorney, Patrick Steinfeld, later clarified that the family members were simply too devastated and overwhelmed by the events of the day to face the media. According to Steinfeld, the family members were deeply concerned for their safety after hearing reports of a bomb threat in the area. Furthermore, they felt intimidated by the sheer number of reporters and the aggressive behavior of some camera people present at the scene.

In a statement provided to the media the family expressed their deep gratitude toward the Los Angeles Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office for their dedication to the case. They also thanked the residents of Lake Elsinore for their ongoing support during this difficult time. The statement offered a glimpse into the life of the teenager, describing her as a beautiful and strong girl who had a passion for singing and dancing.

NEW: Singer D4vd sits stone-faced during his hearing where his lawyers entered a plea of not guilty to the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas.



Officials say D4vd (David Burke) allegedly killed Rivas when she threatened to expose his s*xual relations with her (a minor) because… pic.twitter.com/aw3pZy4Eky — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 20, 2026

Her family shared that their Friday nights were dedicated to movie nights, which were a cherished part of their routine. They emphasized that she was a loving person who frequently told them how much she cared for them, and they are now struggling to come to terms with her absence. The core of their message remains focused on a simple, singular goal, which is that all they want is justice for Celeste. The investigation into this death has been a long and complicated process for everyone involved.

The teenager’s remains were initially discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke’s address in Texas back in September 2025. Law enforcement officials had impounded the vehicle following reports of an offensive odor, which led to the discovery of the remains. It took a significant amount of time for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner to officially rule the death a homicide, partly due to the late stage of decomposition of the remains.

A full autopsy report released on April 22 provided disturbing details regarding the cause of death. The findings confirmed that Rivas Hernandez had been stabbed multiple times, with two deep wounds to the torso that caused severe internal damage. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Odey Ukpo noted that the delay in releasing these findings had been an exceptionally difficult experience for the family.

In a statement, Ukpo said, “After several months, I am grateful this information can now be released, not only to the public, but also to the grieving family enduring loss.” He further commented on the importance of transparency, stating, “It is unfathomable they have had to wait this long to learn what happened to their daughter.” Ukpo emphasized making this information public is a matter of community accountability and social justice, aiming to help people make informed changes to improve safety and prevent losses.

While the prosecution moves forward with the case, the defense team is maintaining a firm stance on their client’s behalf. Attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter released a statement regarding the charges, saying, “Let us be clear, the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.”

They added, “David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.”

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