Texas man goes to Academy and shows how bootleg merchandise has exceeded licensed ones in quality: ‘It’s bad right now’

A viral TikTok video from Alex Del Barrio has highlighted a frustrating reality where bootleg merchandise often feels more durable and authentic than the licensed gear found in stores. His video, which has already reached over 1.6 million views and was covered by BroBible, strikes a chord with anyone who has spent hundreds of dollars on a jersey only to be disappointed by the feel and construction of the garment.

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While walking through Academy, Del Barrio points out that the current state of licensed apparel is simply not up to par. He highlights that what is sold as a replica jersey often lacks the basic features fans expect, such as two-tone tackle twill. Instead, these jerseys frequently feature heat-pressed letters that feel cheap compared to the stitched designs of the past.

Even the patches on these jerseys have been downgraded to silk-screened versions that lack the texture and longevity of real patches. Del Barrio notes, “So, I’ve got a question. When did we get to the point where the quality of bootleg merchandise has exceeded the quality of authentic, licensed merchandise?”

The quality of official sports jerseys has become a major point of contention for fans

The frustration isn’t just about aesthetics. In 2024, professional players in the MLB faced their own issues with new, supposedly advanced jerseys that struggled to handle sweat and, in some cases, were nearly transparent. When you consider that fans are expected to pay astronomical prices for these items, the decline in quality becomes even harder to justify.

Del Barrio argues that the market has shifted toward a model where companies charge more for less. He points out that knockoff options from platforms like Temu or the TikTok Shop often provide better value and higher quality standards than the official products available at major retailers.

In an email, Del Barrio expressed his belief that this issue is widespread across the NFL and MLB. He specifically points to the era after Nike and Fanatics took over apparel production as a turning point for the worse. Even traditional brands like New Era and 47 Brand have seen their quality dip while their price tags remain high. He suggests that the solution is straightforward, stating, “Bring back high quality replicas if you’re gonna charge that much for them. At least use real stitched patches and word marks.”

The sentiment expressed by Del Barrio is shared by many online. Discussions on Reddit often mirror his frustrations, with some fans admitting they turn to knockoffs not just to save money, but because the official gear simply does not meet their quality requirements. A YouTube video by sports journalist Joon Lee further explored this by comparing an authentic jersey with a high-quality bootleg, finding that the knockoff actually outperformed the expensive original in several ways.

Commenters on his video have been quick to validate his experience, with many noting a broader trend of declining quality across various industries since 2020. One user lamented, “Charge more. Give less. New business model since 2020 for companies.” Another pointed out the extreme price disparity, noting that heat-pressed jerseys that used to cost under 50 dollars are now priced at 150 dollars, while the premium stitched versions have reached 400 dollars.

Ultimately, Del Barrio hopes the major leagues will start listening to the people who actually buy the products. He believes that having control over the market should not be an excuse to sacrifice quality. As he puts it, “I think they should start listening to the fans who would like a higher quality product like they used to make.” Whether these companies will pivot to address these concerns remains to be seen, but for now, many fans are looking elsewhere for their gear.

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