Venezuelan police becomes target of theft allegation as viral video appears to show officers carrying wads of cash through earthquake rubble

The recovery efforts in Venezuela following the devastating twin earthquakes that struck on June 24 have taken a dark turn, as four police officers were arrested following accusations of looting cash from the rubble of a collapsed building, as reported by The Guardian. This development comes after a video circulating on X drew widespread attention, showing individuals appearing to be police officers carrying bundles of cash while navigating the debris left behind by the disaster.

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The situation highlights the growing tension on the ground as volunteers and citizens face a humanitarian crisis while simultaneously grappling with reports of misconduct among those meant to be in charge of safety and order.

The two major earthquakes, a magnitude 7.2 foreshock followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake, have left the country in a state of chaos. Official reports indicate that more than 2,290 people have been killed, while over 11,200 individuals have been injured. Preliminary analysis of satellite data suggests that more than 58,000 buildings may have been damaged or destroyed. These figures are significantly higher than the official government estimates, which cited 855 damaged buildings and 189 total collapses as of Monday.

The video that sparked the outrage was captured in the hard-hit state of La Guaira

The footage showed members of the Scientific, Penal and Criminalistic Investigation Service Corps, known as the CICPC, helping themselves to a safe full of dollars from a ruined building. Witnesses and angry locals attempted to stop the officers, and the resulting footage quickly gained traction on X.

In response to the growing public outcry, the CICPC issued a statement confirming that four officers had been arrested and were facing immediate dismissal. The statement noted that the officers were “deviating from their duties and taking advantage of the rescue and humanitarian aid efforts, acted improperly by appropriating valuables found among the rubble.” The agency further stated that this conduct is “reprehensible and contrary to the fundamental values of our doctrine.”

The people of Venezuela who have lost everything including their family members are alleging that at least four Venezuelan policemen are walking around with piles of cash in their pockets & the people are saying that these officers are taking it from homes & likely those perished pic.twitter.com/boEyzcISnb — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 1, 2026

Despite the arrests, the atmosphere on the ground remains tense. Many citizens feel that the official response to the earthquake has been slow and inadequate. Volunteers, who often arrive with little more than ropes, shovels, and their own two hands, report that they are doing the heavy lifting while struggling to find support from state authorities.

Some volunteers claim that they have observed military and police personnel looting supplies, blocking aid, or co-opting donations meant for the thousands of displaced and wounded people. One government employee stationed at a checkpoint in La Guaira even reported seeing military and police personnel commandeering aid from three supply trucks, allegedly bragging about what they had managed to score.

The frustration is palpable among those trying to assist in the rescue operations. Alexander Delgado, a teacher from the state of Aragua, noted that while firefighters and international teams like the Mexican group Los Topos are present, the state presence is largely invisible. Mijaed Díaz, a veterinarian who joined the volunteer efforts, shared similar sentiments while searching for body bags to handle the remains of victims pulled from the debris. The situation is desperate, with survivors in shelters describing the environment as chaotic, sometimes even violent, as people struggle to secure basic food supplies.

Government officials have attempted to push back against these narratives, framing the reports of looting and slow aid as misinformation and manipulation strategies intended to damage the state. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez continues to lead the government response, which has been met with mixed international reactions.

While the US embassy’s charge d’affaires, John Barrett, has stated he has a great deal of confidence in the local authorities, many on the ground feel the reality is quite different. The government’s decision to restrict public access to La Guaira on Friday only served to further incense volunteers and families desperate to find survivors.

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