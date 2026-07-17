Video allegedly shows a long line of people waiting for EBT benefits in Chicago, and one commenter is blaming the job market: ‘It’s not surprising’

A significant number of people were spotted standing in line inside a public building. However, the internet has alleged that people gathered to wait for their EBT payments. It appears that the queue was quite long, and the doors were opened to accommodate the crowd. The video of the alleged EBT benefits queue was then recorded and posted online, per the Daily Dot.

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According to the source, the user @WallStreetApes posted a video on Twitter/X claiming that a Chicago resident “reported” this line of people waiting to get their EBT payments. The user in the caption seemingly criticized people for exploiting the funds and claimed it was an abuse of public food and benefit programs. It appears that the resident who reported the line said, “The line was out the door, and they just opened.”

The overlay says, “No EBT in Chicago,” while the caption claims, “This is unacceptable. All these people look extremely able-bodied. There has been generational abuse of the Food Stamps and benefits programs. This is where Democrat voters come from, the welfare state.” However, the user didn’t provide evidence to support it.

The internet debates whether unemployment or unwillingness to work is behind the crowded EBT line

Viewers seemed divided over the alleged EBT concern, with some calling people out, claiming they are standing in queues to abuse benefit programs, while others stated that this situation is due to a lack of available jobs. One of the commenters stated, “With the job market the way it is, it’s not surprising, people that I know want to work, they are hundreds or thousands of applications in, but they haven’t gotten hired, what is the other option? Not everyone likes to be on welfare, but when you have mouths to feed, last resort.”

Chicago resident reporting this is the line for EBT services in Chicago, Illinois



“The line was out the door and they just opened”



This is unacceptable. All these people look extremely able bodied. There has been generational abuse of the Food Stamps and benefits programs. This… pic.twitter.com/NJBoerUlg9 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 16, 2026

While the others called out people for not doing any work to sustain their lives. As one of the commenters stated, “They live their entire life on EBT because they are lazy and don’t want to work. They abused it; I think it shouldn’t be given to anyone that don’t have disability anymore.” Another one added, “It’s hard on the body to stand in line so long. That brings me to think every single person there was able-bodied to work.”

As the video gained significant attention, about 300,000 views, this seemed to be the feedback from the audience. However, the claim that the line is for EBT benefits has not been verified.

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