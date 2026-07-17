‘Karen’: Construction worker starts tearing down a house after the owner accuses him of not being licensed, but he claims there’s more to the story

A construction worker started tearing down a house after completing the work because the owner allegedly denied him payments, claiming he did not have a license. However, the worker shared his side of the story, stating that the owner is saying this just because she wants the work done for free. During the confrontation with the woman, the man also claimed that the owner “smacked me,” and also referred to her as a “Karen.”

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According to Daily Dot, a user, @Suzierizzo1, shared a video on Twitter/X in which a man, who was “Hispanic,” per the caption, can be heard explaining the incident, saying that the woman wants everything for free, including the materials for the staircase and the pressure washing of the fence. He called her out, saying he had the receipts and everything and that the woman had not paid him for his work. After the odd confrontation, the man then recorded himself taking down the staircase that he had installed.

The man recalled in the footage, “She wants everything for free. I pressure-washed her house and pressure-washed her fence. It’s not easy.” He continued saying, “On top of that, they want brand new stairs, landing, well over $2,000 in materials and labor. And now look at that, wants to sit like a Karen and try to threaten me.” He also claimed that the owner “smacked me right now,” but she said she didn’t touch him.

Viewers shared their views on the matter

As the video gained traction, garnering nearly 190,000 views, the audience poured their opinions in the comments section, seemingly criticizing the woman for her behavior towards the worker. One of the commenters stated, “Rip all that s*** down!! It is legal. She did not deserve the nice work she got. Racists are everywhere and they are showing themselves proudly. Give them the respect they give you.” Another one added, “Licenses only matter when the bill is due. Then they feel entitled to the labors of your hard work. Disgusting little b******.”

A woman decided she wasn’t going to pay for all the work a Hispanic man & his workers did which included pressure washing the fence,house & building a whole new staircase & patio because she said he wasn’t insured or licensed which he said he was so he tore it all down & left. pic.twitter.com/UMLhM7UM7s — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 16, 2026

Others seemed enthusiastic towards the man removing his installations from the site. One stated, “I 100% agree to take it down…but don’t tear it up out of anger. Use the lumber for another job.” Another one added, “Good for him, but what a waste of money, time and effort; they should be ashamed of themselves. Absolutely disgusting way to treat people.” Several shared similar thoughts in the comment section.

In the end, the construction worker tears down the staircase by using tools and kicking the debris. The identity of the homeowner and the worker remain unknown. The claims made in the footage are not independently verified.

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