Video shows a “teen” threatening to kill a cop in Memphis on July 4, and the chaos that followed left the internet concerned

It looks like chaos broke out in downtown Memphis on July 4. According to the Daily Dot, the National Guard was mobilized to control tensions in the area. However, a person who appears to be a “teen” reportedly threatened to kill a police officer during the unrest on the streets.

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His clip was shared on Twitter/X by @mattvanswol, in which this “teen” could be heard threatening to kill a police officer. In the video, this person can be seen pulling on their mask and saying, “Imma k*ll a cop tonight, I’m finna k*ll a cop tonight.” The clip then cuts to multiple people getting involved in a violent brawl.

Later, several officers can be seen chasing men through the downtown streets, but it is not clear whether the man threatening to kill the officer was apprehended or not. It appears that, later, according to NPR, the 20-year-old Tyrin Johnson was fatally shot by two National Guard soldiers responding to reports of gunshots and pursuing an armed man. However, no reports indicate that he had any connection to the person in the shared clip.

Viewers seemed concerned about the incident

The video gained a significant audience, garnering over a million views, and the users seemed concerned about the situation. One of the commenters claimed, “This is an everyday occurrence in many cities across the country and now cruise ships!! No manners. If only they would put this energy into getting a job!”

🚨#BREAKING: Absolutely HORRIFYING footage has emerged from Memphis where a "teen" appears to tell bystanders on the 4th of July:



"Imma k*ll a cop tonight, I'm finna k*ll a cop tonight."



Dozens of "teens" were detained and the NATIONAL GUARD was mobilized to break up fights… pic.twitter.com/RdhKKBvkzj — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 6, 2026

Some appeared to tie it to the absence of strict punishments, claiming it could be the reason for the chaos: “Because harsh punishments are not issued and carried out. They escape from the most severe penalties so there is no deterrent against such behavior,” they wrote.

Some seemingly questioned the upbringing of the “teen” involved; they claimed, “It happens in America because of no parental oversight, no punishment for radical behavior, and woke judges who give multiple chances to “reform”! This needs to change by imposing harsh punishments, parental fines, and removing woke judges from the bench.”

These opinions suggest that the audience was divided on the matter. There was no sign of a “teen takeover” trend going wrong, and the identity of the person who seemingly threatened to kill an officer remains unknown.

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