Virginia woman is suing Outback Steakhouse for $1.5 million, and it all happened because of the mashed potatoes

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Outback Steakhouse after she allegedly slipped on a potato-like substance while going to the restroom. When she slipped, the woman claimed that she got her face pressed into the ground, causing permanent injuries. She alleged in her lawsuit that the restaurant had not posted a hazard sign to warn the customer, which resulted in the injury.

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According to the New York Post, Tracy Renshaw, a Loudoun County, Virginia, resident, has filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against the steakhouse. She alleged in the lawsuit that while enjoying a meal with her family in 2023, she mistakenly stepped on a “slippery foreign substance” which looked like a mashed potato. According to the lawsuit, the presence of that slippery substance posed a hazard to visitors, yet the restaurant failed to warn customers. She claimed that the incident had caused physical and psychological ailments to her.

It appears that Tracy did not specify the exact injuries she suffered in the lawsuit. She said the fall has affected her ability to work, and that her medical expenses continue to rise. Outback, in its response, said it was not aware of any hazardous substance on the floor and seemingly argued that a warning sign wasn’t necessary in that situation. The company also claimed that Tracy may have partly contributed to the incident, which it says caused her injuries.

This is not the only case filed against the chain

Reports suggest that this is not the only case filed against the chain. In 2025, a customer named Michael Green also filed a lawsuit against Outback when a toilet seat collapsed beneath him at the restaurant, causing an injury. The incident took place at an Outback franchise in Ocala. Green’s lawsuit against Outback, which was eventually reported by Ocala News, claims that he has suffered “significant and permanent loss of an important bodily function and/or permanent and significant scarring” as a result of his injuries.

A woman is seeking $1.5 million in damages from Outback Steakhouse after alleging that she slipped on mashed potatoes



Tracy Renshaw claims the potatoes created "dangerous conditions" that caused her to suffer permanent injuries pic.twitter.com/7mJVrSutoK — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 4, 2026

Outback has served the market since 1988 and is generally regarded as a mainstream, mid-tier dining chain with hundreds of locations in the US and internationally. Issues related to the restaurant have occasionally come to light, but overall, the chain doesn’t seem to have an odd reputation and has been operating for decades.

Coming back to Tracy’s case, it appears Outback has denied the allegations and is asking the court to rule in its favor. Renshaw is adamant that the tripping incident has significantly affected her life. All eyes are on the court to decide what’s next for this $1.5 million lawsuit.

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