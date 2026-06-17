Woman set childhood friend on fire over a misogynist remark about staying in the kitchen, but a new court ruling just solidified her sentence

An Australian court has officially denied a bid by Corbie Walpole to reduce her prison sentence, cementing the time she must serve for a violent attack on her childhood friend. The decision, handed down on June 17, leaves the original sentencing structure in place, meaning the 25-year-old will remain behind bars for a maximum of 7.5 years, with a minimum non-parole period of 4.5 years.

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The incident occurred on January 6, 2024, at the home of the Howlong resident. According to Bored Panda, the situation escalated after the victim, Jake Loader, made a comment suggesting that Walpole should be in the kitchen baking scones because she is a girl. Walpole, who had been consuming a significant amount of alcohol and hard substances over a 12-hour period, responded by calling him a misogynist.

She later went to her garage, retrieved a five-litre can of lawn mower fuel, and poured it over Loader as he sat in a chair in her backyard. Walpole then waved a lighter in front of him, reportedly stating, “I’ll do it.” When Loader replied, “Go on, do it,” she set him on fire. The consequences were devastating.

Victim’s severe burns underscore gravity of the offence

Loader suffered third-degree burns to 55% of his body, along with additional injuries covering another 6%. He was placed in an induced coma for eight days and has since required ten separate operations to treat his wounds. In the NSW District Court, Walpole pleaded guilty to one count of burning, maiming, disfiguring, or disabling a person by use of a corrosive fluid. She has been in custody for the past 13 months.

Last June, she challenged the severity of her sentence, arguing that the original judge failed to properly account for her mental health struggles, specifically depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Her legal team contended that the court denied her procedural fairness by rejecting expert testimony from a forensic psychologist. However, Justices Julie Ward, Richard Cavanagh, and Richard Weinstein ultimately ruled that these factors did not justify a lighter term.

Another day, another example – Crime by women..!



Childhood friends. One ‘get back to the kitchen’ joke.

Corbie Walpole responds by pouring 5 litres of petrol on Jake Loader and setting him on fire.



He suffered 55% burns, 10+ surgeries, 74 days in hospital.



Now she’s in jail…… pic.twitter.com/Al840hirir — The Forgotten ‘Man’ 👨‍⚖️ (@SamSiff) May 18, 2026

The court acknowledged that Walpole’s depression was a factor, but emphasized that it did not diminish the objective seriousness of the crime. The judges noted that while the attack was not premeditated, Walpole was clearly aware of the harm she was inflicting. “This was a deliberate act of violence, inflicting serious harm on the victim and posing a risk to the others present at the time. It was unprovoked,” the court stated.

The judges also addressed her claim of PTSD, noting that such a diagnosis is not unusual for offenders who experience remorse after realizing the gravity of their actions. They pointed out that while she suffers from intrusive thoughts and a negative outlook, this does not mitigate the “destructive and horrifically painful” nature of the attack itself. “We do not accept that (Walpole) did not foresee the consequences of striking the lighter after dousing petrol on the victim,” the justices concluded.

Walpole, a former electrician, expressed remorse during the proceedings, stating that her victim did not deserve what happened to him. Despite the court’s rejection of her appeal, the judges did acknowledge that she is unlikely to re-offend in the future, mirroring other trials focused on the offender’s state of mind.

As it stands, her earliest possible release date is set for November 21, 2029.

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