“Your tax dollars at work”: Viral video shows 10 LAPD vehicles chasing 2 kids on a mini bike, and it seems to have sparked debate over resource usage

Footage of the LAPD chase is spreading on X/Twitter. According to the Daily Dot, a video has seemingly gone viral showing 10 police units chasing two on a mini-bike. It appears the source has not explained why they were being chased by multiple vehicles. However, it has sparked a debate among the audience.

Recommended Videos

The video, posted on X by @WallStreetApes, shows the Los Angeles Police Department’s vehicles in pursuit of a black mini-bike speeding ahead. But this chase has seemingly put the LAPD under scrutiny for resource management, as it appears that multiple units were deployed behind a smaller bike.

The captions of the video say, “Los Angeles Police Department chases 2 kids in a mini bike Somehow it takes 9-10 LAPD vehicles to chase down 2 kids on a mini bike…. You’re tax dollars at work.” This suggests that the audience is quite unenthusiastic towards the resources used for this chase.

Viewers seem divided on the pursuit

Police chases, which involve multiple units and even a helicopter, aren’t uncommon. However, this level of resources is usually used during extreme cases where additional support is crucial to regain control over the situation. The viral LAPD incident appears to be two kids on a bike, which doesn’t seem like an extreme case to the audience.

Los Angeles Police Department chases 2 kids in a mini bike



Somehow it takes 9-10 LAPD vehicles to chase down 2 kids on a mini bike….



You’re tax dollars at work pic.twitter.com/YdTbtvkabL — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 21, 2026

As a result, some of them seemed displeased by the situation. One commenter questioned, “Am I wrong for thinking this would be better at half the length?” Another one sounded sarcastic, “This setup really looks like something out of a movie (laughing emoji) It might be for law enforcement, but using so many police cars does seem a bit over the top.”

Not everyone criticized, as some also said, “Perhaps they robbed something before they got on their mini bike and took off. You don’t know they haven’t committed some other crime.” Similarly, some comments suggest that it’s not what it looks like: “As always, we don’t see what they did five minutes before this clip.” Another viewer claimed, “It’s just a police escort for the next mayor.”

Opinion: I think there could be more to the story, as this clip seemingly shows just one part of it. The reporting is based on the social media post.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy