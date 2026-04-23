Patriots coach Mike Vrabel denied any secret romance with Dianna Russini, but new photos of the pair in a New York bar say otherwise

New details have emerged regarding the relationship between New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini, following the discovery of photos that appear to show the pair kissing at a New York bar six years ago. These images, captured at the now-closed Tribeca Tavern on March 11, 2020, show the two in a setting that contradicts earlier claims of a purely professional connection.

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According to Daily Mail, a witness at the bar described the scene, stating, “They were kissing and they were all over each other.” The individual added that the pair spent their time sharing constant pecks while seemingly going unnoticed by others in the establishment. It is worth noting that these photos were taken during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, yet there was no sign of social distancing between the two.

This new report follows a series of suggestive images published earlier this month, which showed Vrabel and Russini together at an adults-only resort in Sedona, Arizona. While representatives for both parties previously told Page Six that they were accompanied by a group of friends, multiple eyewitnesses have since claimed that the two were actually alone during their time in Arizona.

Doing all that in a public bar while being that famous is a bold choice

These initial photos sparked a wave of online speculation, prompting Vrabel to label the rumors as “laughable” in an early statement. However, the situation has clearly escalated since those photos first surfaced. The impact of this situation has been significant for both individuals. Russini, who was a high-profile reporter for The Athletic, officially resigned from her position on April 14. Her departure followed an investigation by the parent company, The New York Times.

For his part, Vrabel, who has been married to his wife Jennifer since 1999, has begun to address the public fallout. During a press conference, as the Patriots began their offseason program, an emotional Vrabel spoke about the need for accountability. He remarked, “I’ve had some difficult conversations with people I care about about – with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players.” He emphasized that success requires good decision-making and accountability, noting it all starts with him.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: The Mike Vrabel situation gets even worse.



March 11th, 2020: Titans HC Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini were caught at a bar in NYC.



March 15th, 2020: Russini: "The Titans are not interested in Tom Brady; they are working hard to get a deal done with Ryan… https://t.co/FMDPMGXuEc pic.twitter.com/4BC33JsJrZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 23, 2026

Despite these comments, Vrabel did not answer specific questions regarding the allegations or his previous denials. The situation has reached a point where the Patriots have announced that Vrabel will be absent from the team on the third day of the NFL Draft. The organization stated that he will be undergoing counseling during this time. The timing is particularly notable because the team holds eight of their 11 picks on that final day of the draft.

It is a tough position for the coach to be in, especially as he navigates the professional consequences of these private revelations. As the story develops, fans and observers have been looking back at past interviews and social media posts to find clues about the personal lives of those involved. Russini, who married Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt in September 2020, has previously joked about her marriage in various media appearances.

In a 2021 episode of ESPN’s Get Up, she jokingly described her husband as “average” and laughed about how she often “kills” him on national television. She also shared a story on the Dan Le Batard show about having cold feet the night before her wedding, during which she had a phone interview with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Even her mother joked to Russini that her husband might have a girlfriend because he seemed less stressed and better groomed.

Before these recent events, Russini had also defended Vrabel publicly after he was dismissed as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans in early 2024. During an appearance on a podcast for The Athletic, she suggested that Vrabel’s “physical build” might have been a factor in why he did not immediately secure a new head coaching position, citing a conversation with a general manager who felt his intimidating presence could be a hurdle in some organizations.

Vrabel’s history with public scrutiny is not limited to this situation. In March 2011, he was arrested for theft at an Indiana casino and later called the situation an “unfortunate misunderstanding” while taking full responsibility.

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