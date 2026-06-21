Crypto billionaire Arthur Hayes warns ai is about to trigger a 527 billion dollar banking collapse ‘bigger than 2008’

Crypto billionaire Arthur Hayes is warning that the rapid rise of the AI industry is setting the stage for a massive $527 billion banking collapse, as reported by UNILAD Tech. According to Hayes, this potential credit event could be even bigger than the 2008 financial crisis, and it is tied to the way AI is changing the landscape for white collar workers. Hayes wrote in a recent post that the world is currently operating under the delusion that AI is the most significant technology ever created.

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He points out that while the official narrative suggests AI will drive massive productivity growth, the banking system is not prepared for the fallout. Specifically, he notes that millions of high earning, debt laden knowledge workers are at risk of losing their jobs. When those individuals can no longer meet their monthly payments on consumer credit and mortgages, the banks holding those loans will feel the pressure.

Hayes estimates $330 billion in losses to bank consumer credit portfolios and another $227 billion in losses tied to mortgage debt. He argues that while the largest banks labeled too big to fail might weather the storm, smaller, higher risk banks will likely crumble, triggering a sequence of events similar to the regional bank crisis of early 2023, but on a much larger scale.

This sclerosis between Washington and the Fed comes up elsewhere too

Hayes believes that as the AI bubble pops and the banking system buckles, the Federal Reserve will eventually be forced to step in. He expects monetary authorities to panic and start printing money again, just as they did after the 2008 financial crisis. In his view, the Fed cannot outprint Moore’s Law, and the surge in fiat credit creation will ultimately push Bitcoin to new heights, with Hayes suggesting a potential price point of $1 million depending on how markets react to the credit issues.

🚨BREAKING:



BILLIONAIRE ARTHUR HAYES SAYS THE AI BUBBLE WILL EVENTUALLY BURST



HE BELIEVES THE CRASH COULD HAPPEN WITHIN THE NEXT 0–3 YEARS



BUT UNTIL THEN, “IF THE MUSIC'S PLAYING, YOU GOT TO DANCE” pic.twitter.com/YNKMwjhrul — Midas (@DeFiMidas) June 21, 2026

A divergence has already emerged between Bitcoin and the Nasdaq 100 Index. Bitcoin hit a peak of $124,752.13 almost exactly a year ago, but its value has since halved, likely because investors shifted capital into AI linked stocks. Hayes suggests that as the AI bubble bursts and investments no longer match the cost of capital, that money will flow back into cryptocurrency, calling Bitcoin the global fiat liquidity fire alarm because it is the most responsive asset to changes in the fiat credit supply.

The political backdrop adds another layer of complexity to the forecast. Hayes points to tension between the current administration and the Fed, suggesting political sclerosis could cause central bankers to dither until the situation becomes dire, a dynamic that echoes recent friction inside the Trump administration involving the Treasury Secretary’s private remarks. Trump has been vocal about wanting lower interest rates and higher growth, and if the Fed remains stuck in internal squabbles, Hayes warns the initial fallout could be severe.

If the timeline plays out as Hayes expects, the process could take months or even years, with the market discounting the impact on consumer credit and mortgage debt until job losses become impossible to ignore amid separate scrutiny of AI regulation from the White House. His advice for investors is to stay nimble, limit leverage, and wait for an all clear from the Fed before returning to riskier assets, with the goal of staying liquid enough to play for the rebound rather than trying to short the market.

Hayes sees the scenario as cyclical, where the eventual destruction of fiat credit leads to a fresh restart of the money printing machine.

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