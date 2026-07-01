A groomsman was confronted for eating meatballs with his hands at a Wisconsin wedding. He allegedly responded by shooting two people

A Milwaukee wedding turned violent when a groomsman allegedly shot two guests following a confrontation over his behavior in the kitchen. Thomas Redrick Williams, 41, is now the subject of an active warrant and remains at large after fleeing the Aria Business Center on foot.

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The incident began when the bride’s cousin encountered Williams in the kitchen. According to the criminal complaint, she saw the groomsman eating meatballs with his bare hands and told him to use a plate instead.

According to the Daily Mail, the situation quickly escalated when Williams allegedly punched the woman. Her brother-in-law stepped in to break up the fight, which led to Williams firing shots at both of them. The woman was hit in the arm and leg, while the man was struck in the back of the neck.

The bride chased the suspect and tried to stop him from leaving

Both victims were treated at a local hospital. Disputes over etiquette and money have led to public fallout elsewhere too, such as a coworker skipping a shared bill’s tip. The bride reportedly witnessed the shooting and ran after Williams outside the venue. She managed to grab his key fob as he reached his car, trying to stop him from leaving. Williams left the vehicle behind and fled the scene on foot.

A wedding reception ended in gunfire after an argument over a plate of meatballs



Police say the dispute began when a groomsman ate the meatballs with his hands pic.twitter.com/iWh6OpCEAY — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 1, 2026

Police later searched the vehicle, which was registered in the suspect’s wife’s name, and uncovered several pieces of evidence that appeared to connect him to the crime. Investigators found a Taurus 9mm handgun inside the car, along with an iPhone belonging to Williams and an envelope addressed to him.

The suspect’s wife told investigators that the couple had attended the wedding together earlier in the day. She said he later drove her home and then told her he was returning to the venue to retrieve her vehicle, which had been left there. Authorities are continuing to examine the evidence recovered from the car as part of their investigation.

Williams is now wanted on charges of reckless injury with the use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and bail jumping. Records show he was out on bond for a separate case at the time of the wedding.

As of writing, jail records show Williams has not been taken into custody. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and authorities are continuing their search for him. In other cases, bystanders refusing to back d

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