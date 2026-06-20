Anne Heche’s estate looked ready to settle a 2 million dollar claim, then the woman who filed it called the deal a lie

The legal battle over the estate of the late actress Anne Heche has taken a new turn after one of its largest creditors pushed back on claims that a settlement had already been reached. Lynne Mishele, who filed a claim for 2 million dollars against the estate following the car crash that killed Heche, is now disputing court filings that suggested the matter had been resolved. The dispute directly contradicts paperwork submitted by Homer Laffoon, the actress’s son, who has been overseeing the estate.

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As detailed by TMZ, the disagreement traces back to August 11, 2022, when Heche died at age 53 following a high-speed crash in Los Angeles that sparked a major house fire. Mishele was renting the home Heche crashed into, and her belongings were destroyed in the blaze. She later filed a creditors claim seeking 2 million dollars to recover damages tied to the loss of her property and the trauma of the incident.

Laffoon, who was appointed by the court to administer the estate, filed documents in November 2025 indicating that a tentative settlement had been reached with Mishele. In a recent filing, however, Mishele denied that any agreement was finalized. She acknowledged discussions took place with representatives for the estate, but said the process stalled over a lack of financial transparency, claiming Laffoon promised to turn over a full accounting of the estate’s assets but never did, despite nearly four years passing since Heche’s death.

The legal fight over Anne Heche’s estate is far from settled

The estate ended up in probate court because Heche did not leave behind a valid will or trust at the time of her death. That has placed private financial matters and family disputes into the public record, including decisions about who would manage the estate and how to handle guardianship of her 13 year old son, Atlas. Disputes over inheritance and hidden assets tend to draw scrutiny once they become public, a relative’s hidden cash find being a recent example of how quickly estate questions can spiral once money is involved.

Laffoon has previously stated that his mother did not leave behind a fortune, describing the estate as limited to minimal residuals and few assets. Creditor claims against the estate have reached approximately 4.1 million dollars, far exceeding the roughly 110,000 dollars in assets initially estimated. Those claims include Mishele’s 2 million dollar demand along with separate claims from the owners of the Mar Vista home, Citibank, former romantic partners, and several medical providers, according to Comerica.

Heche’s financial records were described as disorganized and incomplete, which has compounded delays in the case. Untangling business entities tied to her podcast and other creative work has added further complexity, and the process has dragged on for nearly three years. Probate proceedings involving public figures have drawn wider attention recently, with cases like the one surrounding an Alabama probate judge’s misconduct highlighting how scrutinized these courts have become amid mounting caseloads.

The probate remains open, and Laffoon is still working to resolve outstanding debts with limited estate resources. Mishele’s claim remains unsettled, with no finalized agreement on record as of the latest filing.

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