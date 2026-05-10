Four Baltimore officers flew to San Francisco, left with a sex assault investigation hanging over them, and just walked away without charges

Four Baltimore police officers who were under a sexual assault investigation in San Francisco will not face any criminal charges. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office officially confirmed the decision, bringing the local criminal case to a close. The four officers, Jai Etwaroo, Juan Rivas, Angel Villaronga, and Jahmoor Acosta, have been suspended by the Baltimore Police Department since November 2025.

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According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the San Francisco Police Department had gathered enough information to establish probable cause for an arrest warrant, but the District Attorney’s Office reached a different conclusion after their own review.

In a public statement, prosecutors explained: “Although the San Francisco Police had probable cause to submit an arrest warrant for review in this case, after careful review of all of the evidence gathered, we do not believe we can meet our higher burden of proof.”

The woman’s account paints a troubling picture of that night in San Francisco

Filing criminal charges requires meeting a much higher standard than establishing probable cause alone. “In this case, there was insufficient evidence to meet our burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, so we are unable to charge this case,” the statement added. Prosecutors noted they would be open to reconsidering if any new evidence comes forward in the future.

According to The Baltimore Banner, the incident goes back to September 2024. The woman who filed the report said she met the officers through a friend who had been in contact with one of the men over social media. The group got together for drinks in San Francisco, and at some point during the night, she blacked out after taking a shot of liquor.

A San Francisco woman went out drinking with a group of cop friends. She blacked out and woke up in a hotel room naked and drugged with four cops. The rape kit tested positive for all of their DNA but the D.A refuses to bring any charges.https://t.co/qEs0ApOcyk — Police The Police 2.0 (@PoliceThePolic1) May 9, 2026

San Francisco has been at the center of several difficult public stories lately, including a teachers’ strike that left 50,000 children out of school. She woke up the next day in a hotel room, partially undressed and next to one of the officers, with no memory of what had happened.

She said the officers were already packing up to leave when she woke up. She tried to get answers about what had occurred while she was unconscious. “Nobody would say nothing to me. I said, ‘Who had sex with me?’ and no one said anything,” she stated. At the urging of friends, she went for a rape kit exam three days later. A friend who was also there that night gave reporters a similar account of what happened.

The woman, who is 39 years old, has chosen to stay anonymous given the nature of the case. She has been clear that she was in no condition to give consent. “At the end of the day, no officer should let something like that happen,” she said. “I felt like they took advantage of me. I don’t think that’s fair.”

San Francisco courts have also been in the spotlight recently over finding impartial jurors for Musk’s trial, showing how legally complex cases in the city tend to draw significant public attention. For the officers, professional consequences are still in place. Maj. Jai Etwaroo, the commander of the Eastern District, declined to comment through his attorney.

The other three officers, Juan Rivas, Angel Villaronga, and Jahmoor Acosta, could not be reached for comment. All four men remain suspended with pay and are assigned to administrative duties while the process continues.

The Baltimore Police Department has confirmed that its own internal investigation into the matter is still ongoing. That means the officers will stay in professional limbo until the department reaches its own conclusion, separate from the now-closed San Francisco criminal case.

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