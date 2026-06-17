Mississippi police officer shot and killed 1-year-old child, and it was in response to a shoplifting call

A Mississippi police officer shot and killed 1-year-old Kohen Kartier Wiley during a response to a shoplifting call on Sunday, Mississippi Free Press reported. This incident, which also left an adult in critical condition, occurred in the parking lot of a Walmart located on U.S. 51. The shooting involved officers from the Senatobia Police Department and the Tate County Sheriff’s Department.

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The Mississippi Department of Public Safety issued a statement on June 14 regarding the events. According to their account, law enforcement officers responded to a shoplifting report at the store. The statement claims that upon arrival, officers encountered two subjects and a juvenile child fleeing from the store into a vehicle. The agency alleges that officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver drove in the direction of the officers, almost striking one.

The statement further notes, “An officer then discharged their weapon and the vehicle fled the scene.” The department also stated that the subjects eventually arrived at a local hospital where the juvenile was pronounced deceased and another subject was treated for critical injuries. The report confirms that no law enforcement officers received any serious physical injury during the encounter.

There are conflicting accounts regarding the events that transpired in the parking lot

Members of the family of Kohen Wiley have denied that any shoplifting actually occurred. Reports indicate that a witness observed two women exiting the store, with one carrying a single box of diapers and the other carrying the infant. Family members have stated that Kohen’s mother was riding in the passenger seat holding the child when the officer opened fire. They identified the driver as the child’s aunt, who remains in critical condition. Another witness reported seeing the vehicle driving away with officers chasing it on foot just before the sound of gunshots erupted.

A photo of the silver sedan involved shows multiple bullet holes in the windshield, including one clearly visible on the passenger side. A clip of cellphone video obtained by Fox 13 Memphis shows a car driving away from officers, though it does not capture the actual moment the weapon was discharged. Notably, the statement from the Department of Public Safety appears to acknowledge that police were aware of the presence of the child inside the vehicle before the officer fired. The officer involved in the shooting has not been identified by authorities as of now.

Protests erupted outside of the Senatobia, Mississippi Wal-Mart demanding justice for one-year-old Kohen Wiley. The officer shot into a vehicle with Wiley and two adults Sunday, June 14 after responding to a call over a shoplifting incident, killing the child.



Police responded… pic.twitter.com/xbkof01U8G — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) June 17, 2026

The Senatobia Police Department released a statement on social media shortly after the incident, confirming that the investigation had been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The department stated, “The Senatobia Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred today at approximately 2:05 PM at Walmart,” and added that “Preliminary reports indicate that officers responded to a report of shoplifting, which led to officers discharging their firearms.” The city has since placed the unnamed officer on administrative leave.

Community members have expressed significant frustration with the local police department. During a gathering, Kohen’s great-grandmother, Carolyn Stokes, stated, “Senatobia Police Department get away with too much stuff. I hear about it all the time. It’s in the news all the time. Y’all probably down here all the time, recording this stuff, but it’s just too much.”

Tensions escalated in the days following the shooting. On Tuesday at 5:00 PM, community members gathered at Senatobia City Hall to demand accountability for the killing of Kohen Wiley. At 6:00 PM, Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell spoke outside the Tate County Courthouse, promising a transparent investigation.

His appearance was met with heckling from protesters who demanded more immediate action and information. By Tuesday evening, reports indicated that law enforcement officers utilized tear gas on protesters who had gathered outside the Walmart location.

Walmart also issued a statement regarding the incident. “We’re saddened by what took place at our Senatobia, MS, store,” the company said. “The safety of our associates and customers is a top priority. We’re working with law enforcement as they continue investigating.”

As the investigation continues under the authority of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the family and the local community await further details on how a shoplifting call resulted in such a lethal outcome. No arrests have been announced in the case at this time.

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