New Hampshire FAA engineer searched how to get a gun into a federal building, then emailed the White House a direct threat to kill Trump

A New Hampshire man who works as a mechanical engineer for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been charged with sending a threatening email to the White House. Dean DelleChiaie, 35, from Nashua, allegedly sent the email on April 21, writing, “I, Dean DelleChiaie, am going neutralize/kill you – Donald John Trump – because you decided to kill kids – and say that it was War – when in reality – it is terrorism. God knows your actions and where you belong.”

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Before sending the email, DelleChiaie had already raised red flags at his workplace. The FAA alerted the Secret Service in January after he used his work computer to search for ways to harm Trump, including how to get a gun into a federal facility, what percentage of the population wants Trump dead, and the phrase “I am going to kill Donald John Trump.”

After making those searches, DelleChiaie asked the FAA’s IT department to clear his search history. According to NBC News, the IT department reported this to the FAA, which suspended him and passed the information to the Secret Service. In early February, a Secret Service agent and a Nashua police officer interviewed him at his apartment, where he admitted to the searches and disclosed that he owns three firearms.

The warning signs were visible long before the White House email was sent

During that February interview, DelleChiaie told officers he was upset with the Trump administration over the election, presidential pardons, and the Jeffrey Epstein files. He also said he was depressed, in therapy, drank to “black out,” and used marijuana daily. This comes at a time when Trump has been facing several high-stakes foreign policy decisions, including reviewing Iran’s 14-point peace proposal while leaving the door open for further military action.

The Secret Service agent also noticed several phrases written on a whiteboard on DelleChiaie’s refrigerator, including “Calm down more,” “Go to DC office if they do not action,” and “Say arrest me ‘I am going to murder Donald John Trump – per defense of oath.'”

A Federal Aviation Administration employee in New Hampshire has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill President Trump, the U.S. attorney’s office in Concord said Tuesday.



Dean DelleChiaie, 35, who was arrested Monday, allegedly conducted internet searches on his… pic.twitter.com/Hucc6DJjwy — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 5, 2026

DelleChiaie is charged with “interstate communication of a threat” and faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. His arrest came just one week after another man was charged with attempting to assassinate the president in Washington.

Tensions around Trump have also been running high internationally, with the U.S. military recently escorting ships past Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a move Iran has called a violation of the truce.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone ordered DelleChiaie to be held without bail while he awaits trial. He has filed paperwork requesting a public defender to represent him in court. The FAA has gone through job cuts and periods of instability during Trump’s second term, which may have added to DelleChiaie’s frustration, though his exact motives remain under investigation.

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