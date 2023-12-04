10 Best Anime Like Romantic Killer

Screenshot: Studio Domerica

The adventures of Anzu in Romantic Killer have brought joy and laughter to millions of fans since the anime was first released.

This trope-breaking show is the perfect blend of hilarity and expressive moments, all while giving fans a unique perspective on the romance genre. It is a show for everyone, as you don’t have to be a fan of romance to enjoy its plot.

Romantic Killer is an amazing series that anime fans are encouraged to give a chance to, but it is not the only one. There are plenty of incredible shows with similar premises, humor, and characters for fans of the series to watch next. Below, you can find the best anime Romantic Killer, in case you want something new to binge.

A List of the Best Anime Like Romantic Killer

The shows listed below were selected for how similar they are to Romantic Killer. Be it due to their strong and stubborn protagonist, the hilarious jokes in them, or because of their unique approach to romance in general.

10. The Wallflower

Screenshot: Nippon Animation

After being cruelly rejected and made fun of her looks by the boy she liked, Sunako began distancing herself from the world and gained an interest in the occult. Sadly, her plans of living a lonely life get thrown out the window when she is sent to live with her aunt and the four young men who live with her.

The older woman promised the four men that they would be given free rent if they helped turn her loner of a niece into a classy lady. As the five of them get to know each other, Sunako realizes that maybe she is not as much of a loner as she first thought.

9. Maid Sama!

Screenshot: J.C. Staff

After decades of men being the ones to hold the position, Misaki becomes the first Student Council President in her high school. While she is kind and helpful to women, men fear her for how strict and ruthless she can be with them. One day, as she walks around the school looking for troublemakers, she finds a girl crying after being rejected by Usui, the most popular boy in school.

Misaki tries to scold the boy for being so cruel, but she is ignored by Usui. Later that day, Misaki is working at a maid café when Usui enters the establishment, recognizing his classmate. The young woman begs Usui to keep her secret, to which the boy surprisingly agrees. From that moment on, Usui begins visiting the café almost daily, worrying Misaki about his true intentions.

8. My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Screenshot: SILVER LINK

Without warning, the noble young woman Catarina Claes begins remembering her past life. This would have been an amazing occurrence, if not for the fact that she was reincarnated into the body of the villainess of her favorite game, Fortune Lover. In all the routes of the game, Catarina meets with a terrible fate.

Determined not to die in such a manner, the young woman begins using her knowledge about the world she now lives in to change history. Nonetheless, this mission will not be as easy as she expected, as death could be lurking around any corner.

7. Recovery of An MMO Junkie

Screenshot: Signal.MD

For 11 years, Moriko worked herself to the bone at the same company. Now that she has quit her job, she can relax and immerse herself in the world of MMO games. Assuming the identity of the handsome warrior Hiyashi, Moriko spends most of her days playing the world-famous game Fruits de Mer.

Accompanied by her close online friend, the beautiful healer Lily, Moriko begins spending more and more time playing, neglecting every other need in her life. The only times that she steps out of her apartment are when she needs to go to the store. During one of these trips, she encounters Yuuta, a shy worker that could change her life completely.

6. Kiss Him, Not Me

Screenshot: Brain’s Base

Unknown to most of her classmates, the caring and friendly Kae is a massive fan of Boy Love stories. She spends most of her time at school imagining her male classmates falling in love with each other. One day, as she is watching one of her favorite shows, her favorite character is killed, severely depressing the young woman.

Unable to do anything due to the sadness, Kae begins to lose weight and misses school for a week. When she comes back, her classmates are shocked, as she now looks like a completely different person. Her new beauty attracts the attention of most male students, who wish to date her. Still, Kae is more interested in seeing the boys fall in love with each other, creating a hilarious and complicated situation.

5. God Troubles Me

Screenshot: L2Studio, TrioPen Studio

The Gods and Demons of Earth are in trouble, as the world they once controlled is rapidly plunging into chaos. Desperate to find a solution, the Gods team up with various monsters to find something or someone that can help them. As this is happening, a young woman named Su is being kicked out of her parent’s house for her bad attitude.

While roaming the streets, Su encounters Tianjin, a charismatic and attractive God who asks the young woman to help him search for an answer to the problems of the world. With them is an enigmatic demon cat, who will also aid in their mission. Can this unlikely trio find a way to prevent utter chaos from taking over the planet?

4. The World Only God Knows

Screenshot: Studio Manglobe

Best known for his title of God of Conquests, Keima is a young student who became famous for being able to complete any dating sims that he plays. The boy is a firm believer that video game girls are superior to their real-world counterparts, as they are not as unpredictable as the girls he knows. Woefully, his worst fears come to life when a demon named Elsie asks for his help.

The female demon informs him that she needs to capture runaway souls that have been hidden inside the hearts of human girls. The only way for them to drive them out is by filling the heart of their host with love. Without any choice, Keima will have to use everything that he learned while playing dating sims to conquer the hearts of various girls.

3. Horimiya

Screenshot: CloverWorks

Against all odds, the loveable and charismatic Hori and the meek Miyamura became friends. Most of their classmates could not believe it, as they had always been complete opposites. Their peers do not know that there is much more to the duo than what they let everyone else see. Hori is not popular outside of school, as she is often too busy helping at home.

On the other hand, Miyamura is not as timid as everyone else thinks, as his school uniform hides his various tattoos and piercings. Aware of the other’s secret, Hori and Miyamura begin hanging out after school, a decision that will forever change their lives.

2. Tomo-chan Is a Girl

Screenshot: Studio Lay-duce

Since childhood, Tomo and Junichirou have been best friends. They were inseparable, doing everything together from playing to sleeping. As they grew up, Tomo began developing feelings for her best friend, all while Junichirou remained oblivious to her affection. When the duo began their first year of high school Tomo decided to confess her feelings for Junichirou.

Lamentably, due to her tomboyish attitude and looks, her friend rejects Tomo’s confession, telling her that he sees her more like another male friend. Dejected, Tomo begins a journey to become a woman that Junichirou will want to date. Can she enchant her best friend without changing who she is at heart?

1. Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-Kun

Screenshot: Studio Doga Kobo

When Sakura confessed to her crush Nozaki, she never expected him to give her an autograph. As it turns out, the young man is a notorious Shojo mangaka, publishing his work under the pseudonym of Sakiko Yumeno. Nozaki confused Sakura’s love confession with an adoring fan praising his work.

To make matters worse for Sakura, she ended up becoming Nozaki’s assistant, working with him to make sure that his manga gets published in time. As Nozaki’s assistant, Sakura meets many attractive and unique young men, who begin showing an interest in the young woman. Can Sakura use her new position as Nozaki’s assistant to make the mangaka aware of her true feelings?

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2023