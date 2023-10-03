10 Best My Hero Academia Fights, Ranked

Screenshot: Studio Bones

As a Shonen anime, My Hero Academia is a show filled to the brim with epic fights that keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. The fight between Heroes and Villains never stops, and neither do the incredible action sequences that can be found in the anime adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga.

While most seasons of the anime contain a plethora of intense and entertaining conflicts, some battles have been hailed for their amazing choreography and how significant they are. Below, we will rank the best fights that have been shown in the My Hero Academia anime.

Beware of spoilers for My Hero Academia.

A Ranking of the Best Fights in My Hero Academia

The battles that appear in this list were selected due to their importance to the plot, how good the animation was, and how much hype they generated among fans of the series.

10. All Might vs. USJ Nomu

Screenshot: Studio Bones

A classic fight that managed to capture the hearts of fans all over the globe. As season one of My Hero Academia was ending, the show gifted fans the most stunning and fierce battle seen yet. To save his students from the Villains attacking the USJ, All Might ignored his time limit and faced the bioengineered abomination known as Nomu.

The number one Hero gave it his all, going beyond his 100% to keep his students safe. This fight set the tone for the rest of the series, being the first serious confrontation depicted in the anime. It may not be as impressive when compared with newer fights, but it is still an iconic moment.

9. Deku and Bakugo vs. All Might

Screenshot: Studio Bones

Forced to work with each other to defeat the most powerful Hero of all time, Bakugo and Deku gave one of the most impressive fights during U.A. Final Exams. Despite their rocky beginning, with Katsuki not wanting to join forces with Deku, the duo found a way to overpower All Might himself.

The students relied mostly on tricks and deception, catching their teacher off guard and just attacking when they had a chance. In the end, they defeated All Might, proving that raw strength is not all that matters in a fight. It was also an incredible moment of growth for both Deku and Bakugo, with the former finally standing up to Katsuki, and the latter acknowledging he needed help.

8. Heroes vs. Shigaraki

Screenshot: Studio Bones

After spending a long time recovering from being given All for One’s Quirk, Shigaraki awakened to bring death and destruction to Jaku. With his Decay having evolved, most Heroes were unable to fight, as the Villain would have disintegrated them immediately. A few Heroes took the fight to the air, Deku included.

This battle was intense, with many more casualties and injuries than ever before. Not even the main characters were safe, as even Bakugo suffered an almost mortal wound. The battle only became worse once All for One took over Shigaraki, trying to use the young man’s body as a new vessel for himself. This battle was pivotal in setting the scene for the latest events of the anime.

7. Deku, Ida, and Shoto vs. Stain

Screenshot: Studio Bones

A few weeks before Class 1-A was sent to their Internships, Ida’s brother was attacked by an unhinged killer named Stain. The young man swore vengeance and set out to find the perpetrator and end his life. Sadly, Ida underestimated the killer’s strength and abilities, ending with the young man unable to move and about to be killed.

If not for Midoriya and Shoto, who arrived shortly after to aid their friend, Tenya would have been killed that night. Fortunately, we ended up watching an amazing fight as the three friends fought together to take down an opponent several times stronger than them. This was also an important moment for Deku, who used his Full-Cowling in a real battle for the first time.

6. Deku vs. Lady Nagant

Screenshot: Studio Bones

After the disastrous war between the Heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, Deku abandoned U.A. and went on a mission to find and eliminate All for One. The Symbol of Evil sent one of his most loyal assets to dispose of Midoriya, the former government assassin Lady Nagant. The woman, whose Quirk gave her a sniper rifle arm and impeccable aim, pushed Deku past his limits.

This was the first we saw Deku use most of the Quirks found inside One for All together, treating fans to one of the most stunning battles in the show. The fandom had been asking to see this battle animated since it was shown in the manga, and Studio Bones did not disappoint them.

5. Mirko vs. High-End Nomus

Screenshot: Studio Bones

The Rabbit Hero may not be as popular as other characters in My Hero Academia, but she is no less important because of this. Mirko was a pivotal fighter during the Jaku Hospital Raid arc, being a front-line soldier in the fight against Dr. Garaki’s army of Nomu. Despite being completely surrounded by these creatures, Mirko did not back down, taking down most of them by herself.

Even after losing an arm and sustaining life-threatening injuries, Mirko continued fighting with a smile on her face. If not for her, the Heroes would have been most likely taken by surprise when the evil doctor let out the powerful monsters. This battle is one of the reasons why Mirko fans love her so much, as it perfectly exemplifies her determination and thirst for battle.

4. Endeavor and Hawks vs. High-End Nomus

Screenshot: Studio Bones

All Might’s retirement left Japan shaken and with criminals running amok. Endeavor, the new number-one Hero, was tasked with keeping the peace of the country with the help of his fellow Hero Hawks. During one of their patrols, they were ambushed by a group of High-End Nomu, powerful monsters created by infusing a human with many strong Quirks.

The battle was intense like no other, with Endeavor suffering heavy damage to the eye and Hawks having used almost all of his feathers. In the end, Enji Todoroki had to use all his power to completely burn the body of the last remaining Nomu. Nonetheless, this battle served as a way to introduce the world of My Hero Academia to a new era, with Endeavor as its protector.

3. Deku vs. Class 1-A

Screenshot: Studio Bones

Worried for their friend, the members of Class 1-A embark on a rescue mission to find Izuku and bring him home. When they finally came across the young man, he rejected their kindness, prompting his friends to fight against him. This battle was not as spectacular as others in My Hero Academia, but it was filled with emotion.

Everyone of Izuku’s classmates reminded him how important he was to them, telling Deku about the fond memories they made together. It was during this moment that fans got to see Class 1-A showcasing their unique and powerful abilities against an opponent as powerful as Deku. Without a doubt, a moment of growth for everyone involved in the fight.

2. Deku vs. Overhaul

Screenshot: Studio Bones

During the raid against the Shie Hassaikai the Heroes’ suffered serious losses. Sir Nighteye was mortally wounded, Mirio lost his Quirk, and Overhaul was threatening to hurt Eri even worse. This caused Deku to snap, using his superhuman speed to take Eri from the Villain. With the help from the little girl’s Quirk, Deku managed to use 100% of his power without injuring himself.

Seeing this, Overhaul used the body mass of his lackeys to transform himself into a massive monster, starting one of the most beloved battles in My Hero Academia. The combination of Deku’s outstanding strength and Eri’s rewind ability turned Izuku into a nigh-unstoppable warrior. The animation and the incredible soundtrack of this scene only made it that much better.

1. All Might vs. All For One

Screenshot: Studio Bones

Centuries ago, a man with the ability to steal powers was born. This being, the enigmatic All for One, has been at war with the holders of One for All for centuries. All Might, the eighth holder of the Quirk, has fought against his archnemesis on various occasions. The most recent one is among the most iconic anime battles of all time.

This violent and decisive conflict caused untold devastation to the city these powerhouses fought in. By the end of it, All Might have finally used the last embers of One for All left in his body. This was his last fight, and he made sure to go with a bang by defeating All for One with an impressive United States of Smash. No other battle has left such an impression on My Hero Academia fans.

