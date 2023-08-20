Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) English Sub Part 2 Episode 21 Release Date and Time

Get ready for an epic new installment with the English sub release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 21!

August 20th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 21 Release Date TYBW
Image: ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

Things are heating up as we see Kenpachi Zaraki square up against The Visionary in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Kenpachi’s monstrous strength is fully on display against an arrogant Gremmy, the latter of whom believes himself to be unbeatable. While a grasp on power from imagination itself is fearsome, it doesn’t protect you from letting your imagination run wild and envisioning a monster in front of you. Get ready for what comes next with the English sub-release date of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Part 2 Episode 21!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) English Sub Episode 21 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 21 will release on Saturday, August 26. It will be available at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War
Part 2 Episode 21 Release Countdown
Check Here When the Episode Drops!

If you’re excited to see what happens in Episode 21, “The Headless Star,” get ready using this release time zone guide for TYBW!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)7:30 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)8:30 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)9:30 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)10:30 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)11:30 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)11:30 PM BST
UK and Ireland3:30 PM GMT
Europe4:30 PM CEST
Moscow5:30 PM MSK
India8:00 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand9:30 PM ICT
Philippines10:30 PM PHT

In the most recent episode, Kenpachi dominates and chews up the scenery while proving to be a deadly Gotei 13 captain.

RECAP: Bleach TYBW Episode 20 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 21

Bleach-Thousand-Year-Blood-War-Episode-21-Release-Date-TYBW-Title-Card
Image: ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

While many of the episodes in TYBW Part 2 have been 1-on-1 confrontations, we might see a greater display of strength in numbers by the Stern Ritters soon. With Gremmy obliterated by Kenpachi, much like Mask De Masculine and Äs Nödt recently, we see appearances from others such as The Thunderbolt, The Zombie, and The Glutton. But there’s one other notable appearance we might see yet.

Your hopes may finally be paid off as we will see an appearance from Ichigo on the scene this season. It’ll be an awesome entrance fitting of a Shonen hero, akin to Naruto in Sage Mode in the Pain Arc. The best part is, he’ll take on all of these Stern Ritters. Get ready for Episode 21 to be the most hyped-up episode yet!

- This article was updated on August 20th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

