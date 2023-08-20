Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) English Sub Part 2 Episode 21 Release Date and Time

Image: ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

Things are heating up as we see Kenpachi Zaraki square up against The Visionary in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Kenpachi’s monstrous strength is fully on display against an arrogant Gremmy, the latter of whom believes himself to be unbeatable. While a grasp on power from imagination itself is fearsome, it doesn’t protect you from letting your imagination run wild and envisioning a monster in front of you. Get ready for what comes next with the English sub-release date of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Part 2 Episode 21!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) English Sub Episode 21 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 21 will release on Saturday, August 26. It will be available at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Part 2 Episode 21 Release Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

If you’re excited to see what happens in Episode 21, “The Headless Star,” get ready using this release time zone guide for TYBW!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:30 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:30 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:30 PM GMT Europe 4:30 PM CEST Moscow 5:30 PM MSK India 8:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:30 PM ICT Philippines 10:30 PM PHT

In the most recent episode, Kenpachi dominates and chews up the scenery while proving to be a deadly Gotei 13 captain.

RECAP: Bleach TYBW Episode 20 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 21

While many of the episodes in TYBW Part 2 have been 1-on-1 confrontations, we might see a greater display of strength in numbers by the Stern Ritters soon. With Gremmy obliterated by Kenpachi, much like Mask De Masculine and Äs Nödt recently, we see appearances from others such as The Thunderbolt, The Zombie, and The Glutton. But there’s one other notable appearance we might see yet.

Your hopes may finally be paid off as we will see an appearance from Ichigo on the scene this season. It’ll be an awesome entrance fitting of a Shonen hero, akin to Naruto in Sage Mode in the Pain Arc. The best part is, he’ll take on all of these Stern Ritters. Get ready for Episode 21 to be the most hyped-up episode yet!

